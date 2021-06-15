Snapshot Vin Diesel says the next two F&F films could be the last

F9 has been released in cinemas worldwide

The Fast & Furious film franchise will go for one last ride on its 11th trip according to one of its iconic stars.

Vin Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto in every F&F movie since The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001, told the Associated Press the end of the road is coming up fast for the franchise which has just released its ninth movie, F9.

With two more films planned for potential release in 2023 and 2024, Diesel said "every story deserves its ending," with the main saga wrapping up with an 11th film.

The Fast And The Furious kicked off what is now a nine-film franchise which has run for 20 years

The franchise nearly came to a premature end with 2015's Fast & Furious 7 when lead actor Paul Walker was killed in a car crash on November 30, 2013.

Through the use of visual effects and Walker's brothers standing in, his character Brian O'Conner was able to be retired and Diesel now admits the franchise deserves a conclusion.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should,” said Diesel.

“There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”