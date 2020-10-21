Korean luxury marque Genesis has posted a 30-second video teasing the unveiling of what could be the long-awaited next step for its head-turning Essentia concept.

The original Genesis Essentia concept of 2018.

First shown at the New York Motor Show in 2018, the striking all-electric coupe concept was one of the highlights of the event, revealed as a preview of Genesis’s design language for future models.

Since its initial reveal, however, Hyundai’s luxury arm has remained tight-lipped about the futuristic coupe, and it has been years since we've heard anything more about the concept – despite it being confirmed for production in 2019 by Genesis’s former boss, Manfred Fitzgerald.

And while it isn’t definitive, the glances of the car shown in this short film bear a strong resemblance to the Essentia, sporting the same double-streaked, super-slim headlight and tail-light configuration as the 2018 concept.

The video also shows a car with a concave rear end, long muscular bonnet, large chrome mesh grille, and a streamlined profile with tough-looking flared rear arches – all of which are characteristics true to the original Essentia concept.

Splashes of lime green – seen on the brake callipers, trackball-style gear selector and door card stitching – also hint at the svelte coupe’s EV powertrain, rumoured to be powerful enough to propel the Essentia from zero to 100km/h in less than three seconds.

Little else is known about the tech specs of the coupe, but given its dynamic looks and rumoured performance, chassis development could be taken care of by Hyundai’s formidable N Division.

The Essentia project, which will act as a flagship model for the new luxury carmaker, is the brainchild of ex-Bentley, Lamborghini, Audi and Skoda design director, Luc Donckerwolke.

Donckerwolke, who now acts as the chief design officer for the Hyundai Motor Group, has been crucial in defining the look of all Genesis models we’ve seen so far, and the Essentia could prove to be the designer’s most radical concept yet.

WhichCar has reached out to Genesis Australia for more information, but a representative for the brand said we’ll have to wait for the global reveal of the concept, which is taking place this Wednesday, March 31 at 11 am. Watch this space.

