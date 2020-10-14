GWM reveals X Cannon, Baja Snake, Wey Tank 300 Cybertank at Auto Shanghai

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has unveiled a trio of off-roaders at this week’s Shanghai Auto Show.

The two pick-up trucks and one SUV look to have, stylistically at least, borrowed heavily from established American and German automobiles in the off-roading segment.

All three vehicles from the Chinese automaker also come bearing names that are equally, if not more brash than their looks.

The first is the 2021 GWM X Cannon, a large-sized pick-up truck with quite possibly the biggest grille of any car on the planet.

The X Cannon looks to be gunning for other full-size pick-ups in the genre of Chevrolet’s Silverado and Dodge's RAM 1500.

Powering the X Cannon is a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that’s good for 260kW and 500Nm.

Drive will be sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission which also features a 4H off-road mode.

Next up is the 2021 GWM Baja Snake, a Ford Ranger Raptor-looking, mid-size pick-up with a complex front grille, massive knobbly off-road Toyo tyres, and decent ground clearance.

GWM went to fabled American tuning house Shelby to help it design the punchiest version of its regular Cannon pick-up, and the result is an interesting East meets West creation.

Shelby has thrown a bunch of extra height at the Baja Snake, lifting the car by 51mm, and fitting a set of Fox Racing dampers for good measure.

Lastly, the 2021 GWM Wey Tank 300 Cybertank blends Jeep's Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz's G-Wagen into one unfortunate pastiche.

Even the interior of the Cybertank is, at best, a flattering attempt at imitating Mercedes’s interior, which features the same dual-screen infotainment design and turbine-style air vents.

Great Wall is apparently looking at bringing the Wey Tank 300 to Australia, with some speculating the derivative SUV could be on Aussie shores in the next 12 months, but there are no plans for the X Cannon or Baja Snake to arrive Down Under.

