HSV Chevrolet Silverado 1500 launches in Australia

Holden Special Vehicles has confirmed it will begin selling the 313kW V8-petrol Chevrolet Silverado 1500 dual-cab ute in Australia and New Zealand from next month.

Following the successful import and re-engineering (a fancy way to describe the extensive conversion process) of the Chevrolet Camaro and Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty, HSV will begin to sell the ‘smaller’ Silverado ute against fellow its American pick-up, the Ram 1500, which is converted at the same facility and sold independently in Australia.

'Smaller' is a loose term when describing the Silverado 1500, because while it is a size down from the gargantuan 2500, some variants stand 20cm taller than the Holden Colorado.

Available here in a single LTZ spec, the Silverado 1500 has a brutish 313kW/624Nm 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine under its expansive bonnet coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission. That shouldn’t have any trouble towing loads up to its 4500kg maximum braked towing capacity.

By comparison, the Ram 1500 sold here is offered with a 5.6-litre naturally-aspirated V8, producing 291kW and 556Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The HSV Silverado 1500 LTZ isn’t short on features, with the standard kit comprising:

Keyless entry and start

Remote start

Head-Up Display

Heated, leather wrapped steering wheel

Integrated trailer brake controller

Rear view auto-dimming interior mirror

Power-sliding rear window

Rear Camera Mirror

Dual zone automatic climate control

Jet Black Perforated Leather appointed seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear outboard seats

10 Way Powered Driver and Passenger Seat with Lumbar

Power Sunroof

Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

Front and rear park assist

Low-speed autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Rear-cross traffic alert

Blind spot monitoring

8.0-inch touchscreen

Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Seven-speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Richbass woofer

Wireless phone charging

Heated door mirrors

Z71 Pack with interior trim plate and exterior badging.

The bold exterior meanwhile is brimming with bling to enhance its extroverted aesthetic, including: chrome sidesteps, door handles and bumpers, which are contrasted by a black Chevy bowtie and front recovery hooks.

Down the back the big tub has a powered tailgate, spray-on bed liner and 12 tie downs.

The Silverado 1500 rides on 20-inch polished alloys shod with 275/60R20SL all-terrain tyres.

Extras include HSV Tuned suspension, performance airbox/exhaust and a range of performance upgrades.

HSV is yet to confirm retail pricing, but the similarly specified Silverado LTZ in the US retails for about US$55,500 which equates to about $84,000 Australian, which doesn't include the costs associated with the right-hand-drive re-engineering and getting the vehicle to Australia.

HSV’s Executive Director for sales, marketing and after sales Chris Polites has previously indicated that the 1500 would be sold for less than the cheapest 2500, which starts at $114,990, but dismissed a comparison with the RAM 1500, which costs $99,950 for a dual-cab variant.

Wheels estimates a low six-figure sum will be required to buy the Silverado 1500, which is the first new generation full-size pick-up to go on sale from a manufacturer in Australia.