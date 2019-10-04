Hyundai’s full-frontal product assault continues apace, with the expansion of the incoming i30 Sedan – nee Elantra – range to include a sportier version.

The i30 Sedan N-line takes the brand’s new small four-door, five-seater and gives it a frisson of affordable cool via a unique exterior and interior treatment to augment the already leading-edge elements of the car’s design.

It will use the brand’s ubiquitous 150kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

Hyundai uses the same engine across a lot of the range, including the i30 hatchback version of the N-Line, the Kona and the Tucson.

The i30 Sedan N-Line will also offer a multi-link rear suspension set-up for more agile handling, bigger brake rotors up front and a suspension tune that’s been fine-tuned for local conditions.

MORE Massive Hyundai range overhaul underway

On the outside, the i30 Sedan’s pretty unique styling scores a makeover, with restyled front and rear ends, black trim and 18-inch rims.

Inside, meanwhile, paddle shifters and a Drive Mode Selector system combine with a leather-wrapped N steering wheel, N sport seats with leather bolsters and alloy pedals.

A pair of 10.25-inch digital screens for the dash and multimedia systems wrap around the driver, while a low-slung driver’s seat and central spar provide a cocooned space.

MORE Hyundai's go-fast model lineup set to triple

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist all go towards the car's impressive basic safety specs.

As well, the i30 Sedan N Line scores wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.

Rear passenger room in the i30 sedan – which has a longer wheelbase than the hatch - is greater than expected, too, with a scalloped headlining to eke out a few more crucial millimetres, decent knee room and acceptable toe room.

Despite a similar silhouette to the 130N fastback, the boot lid on the sedan gives the game away, and an integrated spoiler and faux diffusor give the N-Line more visual edge.

The i30 Sedan N-Line forms part of Hyundai’s almost-complete model makeover, and will join the local roster towards the end of 2020 alongside the regular i30 Sedan.