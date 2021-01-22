Italdesign teases modern-day DeLorean DMC-12

An automotive icon could return this year after design house Italdesign shared a teaser of its modern-day interpretation of the DeLorean DMC-12.

The first half of the image shared to Italdesign’s Twitter page marks the 40th anniversary since the original’s debut. Importantly, a silhouetted sneak peek below shows a modern reincarnation with classic gullwing doors and DMC badge.

We may not have to wait long for the car’s reveal either. The caption hints at an unveiling in the near future.

“DeLorean DMC-12 turns 40 this year... What a better way to celebrate an icon of automotive history than a sneak peek of the (near) future? Stay tuned for more…” the caption reads.

The original 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro who co-founded Italdesign – which explains the connection between Italdesign and the teaser. However, the Italian design firm’s finer plans for the remake aren’t as clear.

Italdesign is better known for its one-off designs than its work in designing production cars. So we suspect the car teased by Italdesign will be a 40th-anniversary one-off or similar, rather than a series production run.

The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has been attempting a comeback in recent years, intent on creating replicas of the original but with modern drivetrains. Its efforts have been hampered by suppliers which weren’t willing to deal with low-volume production.

The DeLorean DMC-12 was a stainless steel sports car that featured gullwing doors and was powered by a 97kW/207Nm 2.85-litre V6 engine.

Despite apparently being an ordinary car to drive and achieving mediocre sales success, the DeLorean DMC-12 shot to fame after featuring in the Back to the Future 1980s film franchise in which it starred as a time machine.

For that reason, the DMC-12 still maintains a cult-following to this day.

The two companies’ planned revivals of the DeLorean appear unrelated, despite the coincidental timing.

