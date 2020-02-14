Cinema has given us some incredibly iconic cars, but not every car that features in film is set to be an icon - just ask some of the latter instalments of the Fast and the Furious franchise. So what makes an iconic car in film? No one really knows what pushes car cameos over the divide toward stardom, but maybe we can take a look back to some vehicular heroes for inspiration.

In no particular order, here are 10 of the most unforgettable machines from Hollywood that are now forever part of popular culture.

1. 1981 DELOREAN DMC-12 IN BACK TO THE FUTURE

Is there a cooler way to go back in time? We don't think so.

2. 1963 FORD ECONOLINE CUSTOM VAN IN SCOOBY DOO

The Mystery Machine is the ultimate hippy car. It didn’t do anything particularly special - except it seemed to have more room than Mary Poppins' handbag - but its psychedelic paint job is enough to get it a mention.

3. 1963 ASTON MARTIN DB5 IN GOLDFINGER

James Bond is no stranger to cool cars. But with a cool set of gadgets attached to this car, it’s got to be one of the most iconic – smoke screen, oil slick, rear bullet-proof screen, machine guns, ejector seat and more. This car is the ultimate spy-mobile.

4. 1962 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE IN THE LOVE BUG

The little car with a big personality won the hearts of people in the 1960s and '70s. What kid didn’t love the idea of a car with its own mind?

5. 1975 FORD GRAND TORINO IN STARSKY AND HUTCH

Let’s be honest, a beautiful red, cool white stripe and a car that seems to have more lives than Superman. Apparently about ten cars were destroyed during the filming of the 2004 movie, but hey, it keeps on keeping on.

6. 1969 DODGE CHARGER IN DUKES OF HAZZARD

Some argue that the car made this show and movie. Nicknamed The General Lee, the Dodge Charger won the title of ‘cool car’ thanks to its ability to jump and its signature horn. Let’s not mention its lack of functioning doors – Bo and Luke make climbing out a window cool.

7. 1959 CADILLAC MILLER-METEOR IN GHOSTBUSTERS

“If there’s something strange, in your neighbourhood, who ya gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS!” The Ecto-1 old ambulance needed a bit of work, but boy did it serve the Ghostbusters. So, who are you going to call?

8. 1970 DODGE CHARGER IN FAST AND THE FURIOUS

This car is particularly famous for its record of driving 400m in nine seconds. With 900hp - and cool looks - we couldn’t leave it off the list.

9. 1970 JAGUAR E-TYPE IN AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY

If you want to take a page from the ‘how to pick up’ book by Austin Powers, all you need to do is paint a Jaguar into the Union Jack. Shaguar, yeah baby!

10. 1967 AUSTIN MINI COOPER S IN THE ITALIAN JOB

The cars in the movie were so popular it inspired Mini to release Mini Italian Job in 1992. Based on the Minis in the film, it came in Flame Red, Diamond White, British Racing Green and Electric Blue.