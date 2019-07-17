STREET Machine counts down the 125 best car movies for petrol heads. Whether it be action, car chases or just cool cars on screen - this list has it all. Enjoy!

THE TOP 10 CAR MOVIES

Mad Max (1979) No surprises that Street Machine readers voted this baby their favourite car movie ever! A landmark Aussie film by any standards, Mad Max has it all – a gaggle of awesome cars and bikes, fantastic landscapes and some of the best dialogue you’ll hear anywhere. In fact, it is entirely possible to spend a whole day conversing with family and friends using Mad Max quotes. Try using “Kick it in the guts, Murray” in a sentence today. Read the review

Running On Empty (1982) Despite having a much lower profile than the Mad Max series, Running On Empty slotted into second place by a mere handful of votes. It’s not hard to see why, with heaps of street racing (and crashing) in some classic muscle cars. Like Mad Max, Running On Empty makes the most of Australia’s wide open spaces. Highlights: The cars, including a GTHO, ’70 Dodge Challenger R/T, a tough Monaro and a blown ’57 Chev. Lowlights: Tight jeans, scary 80s haircuts. Best quote: “Green. Green is nice.” Read the review

Gone In 60 Seconds (1974) You voted for the original version of this cops and crims caper over the remake by a huge margin. Why? Probably the 40-minute car chase where our hero’s Mustang evades an army of cops, destroying around 90 cars in the process! All the stunts are painfully real too. Recently re-released, so should be easy to find.

The Fast And The Furious (2001) There might be plenty of rice-burners in this flick, but Vin Diesel’s blown black Dodge more than makes up for it. Wins the Most Unnecessary Gear Changes In Just 400 Metres Ever award. And just how does the Dodge manage to pop its front wheels up, while smoking the rear tyres at the same time? Read the review

Mad Max II (1981) Max’s coupe goes feral and gets blown sky high. Look out for heaps of other fun stuff, like a twin-turbo Landau and the legendary truck crash.

Bullitt (1968) Features one of filmdom’s most famous car chases through the streets of San Francisco between a ’68 ’Stang GT 390 and a ’68 Charger 440. It set the standard for EVERY car chase made since. Read the review

Days Of Thunder (1990) Get out the DVD and crank the surround sound and subwoofer action for the awe-inspiring experience of NASCAR in your own home.

Blues Brothers (1980) A personal favourite of the Street Machine team. Great music, hilarious dialogue and the largest, stupidest car chase of all time. Best quote: “It’s got a 440-cubic-inch plant. It’s got cop tyres, cop shocks, cop suspension and it was made before catalytic converters, so it will run good on regular gas.” Read the review

Vanishing Point (1971) A pill-popping ex-racer named Kowalski bets he can deliver a Dodge Challenger from Denver to San Francisco in 15 hours. Freaky stuff – watch out for the naked sheila on the minibike in the desert. Read the review

Midnite Spares (1983) Cool Aussie flick, with possibly the only P76 chase sequence ever!

BEST ACTION

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Bond, Las Vegas, and orbiting space lasers. Crazy stunts, including a chase scene with Bond escaping down an alleyway in a Mach 1 on two wheels.

Cobra (1986) Features Stallone rollin’ in an incredible custom 1950 Mercury, complete with Moon discs and nitrous. Great to see an old car serving it up to more modern machinery. Shame the dialogue is such rubbish.

Die Another Day (2002) Car chase between a Jaguar XKR and an Aston Martin Vanquish in this spectacular advertisement, sorry, Bond movie.

The Bourne Identity (2002) Excellent spy flick starring Matt Damon. More proof that if you are running from the cops in the tight streets of a European city, it is hard to beat a Mini.

Goldfinger (1964) Legendary gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 makes its debut, as does the famously named Pussy Galore and Oddjob with his deadly bowler hat.

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974) Has arguably the best-ever Bond chase scene, involving an AMC Hornet that does a loop. Yee-haa!

Mission Impossible 2 (2000)) An Audi TT and Porsche Boxster duel at the start of the film. More a car fight scene than a car chase scene.

Jack Reacher (2012) Tom Cruise rips through the US in a bad-arse Chevelle, with half-a-dozen car chases making this for a must-see flick for car fans.

Convoy (1978) A fast-paced, easy-watching old-school movie where a couple of truckies break for the Mexican border after a minor disagreement with the constabulary in a bar. Read the review

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) The Road Warrior navigates his way through the turmoil of a post-apocalyptic world in what is essentially one big desert car chase. Read the review

Highwaymen (2004) After hero James Cray has his wife mowed down by a lunatic, he saddles up his Barracuda and stops at nothing to run down the perpetrator.

BEST AUSSIE CAR MOVIES

The Chain Reaction (1980) Known overseas as Nuclear Run, starring Steve ‘The Goose’ Bisley, Hugh ‘Toecutter’ Keays-Byrne and some mean Aussie iron.

Dirty Deeds (2002) Gangster movie set in the Sydney in the late 1960s. Watch out for the tail-happy car chase between an FB Holden ute and a flash Holden Prem.

Running From The Guns (1987) Another obscure but cool Aussie car flick, with an XY GT and a Cobra replica.

Freedom (1982) Young bloke gets retrenched from his job making twin carby manifolds for grey motors, so he steals a 911 Turbo. Best Bits: Soundtrack by Don Walker and his mates from Cold Chisel.

Stone (1974) Okay, so it’s a biker movie, but it’s Aussie and it’s weird. The 500-bike strong funeral procession is pretty special, as is the Z900 chase through the streets of suburban Sydney.

Metal Skin (1994) Dystopic exploration of illegal drag racing and modified car culture in suburban Australia. Some nice racing scenes, plus a chase in an Auscar! Read the review

Two Hands (1999) Some hot Aussie cars in this flick, including a cool XB coupe.

The Big Steal (1990) Danny wants a girl and a Jag. Jags are nice, but Danny's mate's Monaro is nicer.

In The Red (1999) Australia's answer to The Fast And The Furious.

BMX Bandits (1983) When a group of young BMX riders sell some mysterious CB radios for a quick buck, they find themselves being pursued by criminals in this classic 80s Aussie flick.

Read the review

Love The Beast (2009) This locally produced doco chronicles the life, death and rebirth of Eric Bana’s beloved XB hardtop dubbed ‘The Beast’. Bana directed the production, which also features prominent revheads Jay Leno, Jeremy Clarkson and, er, Dr Phil. Keep an eye out for a mean-looking survivor coupe as Bana competes in the Targa Tasmania rally, alongside his dad’s Thunderbird and a smattering of classic touring cars. Read the review

Fast Talking (1984) Hard-done-by teen Steve Carson (Rod Zuanic of Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome) finds mentorship in the few responsible adults in his life (including another Mad Max alumnus, Steve Bisley), though he soon falls back into a cycle of juvenile delinquency. In the process, a few Aussie classics are stolen, thrashed and bashed – AP6 Valiant included. Read the review

Return Home (1990) Before he hit the big time in Hollywood, Melbourne’s own Ben Mendelsohn played a hot-headed apprentice in this Adelaidean drama. It’s a huge slice of suburban 80s nostalgia, bolstered by the tunes of Joe Camilleri and TISM. Centred on two very different brothers (Frankie J Holden and Dennis Coard) coming together around their struggling family-owned servo, the automotive side of the equation is summarised by the following exchange: “Your brother drives a 626?” “I can’t help it if he’s got no taste!”

BEST CAR CHASE SCENES

The French Connection (1971) Not really a car film as such, but The French Connection does feature an awesome scene in which copper Gene Hackman commandeers some hapless punter’s car and proceeds to mangle it while chasing down a train. Filmed in real time and without permission from the authorities, every crash and every near miss is real.

Gone In 60 Seconds (2000) Not a patch on the original, but it polled well thanks to the sex appeal of the film’s star – a Shelby Mustang GT500.

The Italian Job (1969) Pommy crims punt a pack of Mini Coopers through the streets of Turin. Best bit: Still very funny. Worst bit: You’ll end up saying ‘guvner’ a lot.

Ronin (1998) Great chase scene filmed in real time and a single take, featuring an Audi with nitrous.

The Seven Ups (1973) A couple of Pontiacs race through the streets of NYC, pulling heaps of air in the process.

Grand Theft Auto (1977) It’s not often that you get to see a Rolls drifting or a VW being chased by a bus. Add in all the great crashes and you’ve got a classic movie.

Grand Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974) The car: Dodge Charger. The hook: Awesome chase action and amazing final sequence.

Baby Driver (2017) The first five minutes really set the scene, with Baby escaping in a Subaru WRX following a bank job, in one of the best movie chase scenes ever. Read the review



Drive (2011) Ryan Gosling is a getaway driver, giving Drive plenty of opportunity to indulge in some thrilling CGI-free car chases. Read the review

Black Dog (1998) When somebody mentions Patrick Swayze, there are probably a dozen films that come to mind before Black Dog. Starringalongside the one and only Meat Loaf, the late A-lister plays a trucker tasked with running weapons across state lines for a $10,000 paycheck. Though cars play second fiddle to prime mover action, there’s more than enough fun to be had – as long as you don’t look too hard for plot holes. Read the review

BEST CULT FLICKS

Shopping (1994) A violent Pommy flick about ram-raiding, starring Jude Law.

Two Lane Blacktop (1971) James Taylor races his heavily worked ’55 Chev against a Pontiac GTO for pink slips. Trivia: The same Chev was used in American Graffiti.

Repo Man (1984) “It’s 4am. Do you know where your car is?” For broad minds only.

The Cars That Ate Paris (1974) A small country town engineers road accidents for profit.

Smokey And The Bandit (1977) The Bandit is Burt Reynolds driving a Pontiac Trans Am, pursued by the gormless Sheriff Buford T Justice. Trans Am sales went through the roof after the film’s release.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) The sequel to the first fanger, the second film is a bit lacklustre when it comes to action and storyline. Still worth a watch with some mates and a few bevs.

Starsky and Hutch (2004) The modern adaptation of the classic 1970s TV show, this film nails its 70s setting and has more going for it than just the hero red-and-white Gran Torino. Read the review

The World’s Fastest Indian (2005) The true story of a Kiwi homemade motorbike builder with a dream of breaking speed records on the Bonneville salt flats.

Read the review

Hell Drivers (1957 Joe ‘Tom’ Yately tries to start a new life post-prison by taking a driving gig for a truck company, but soon butts heads with fellow drivers when he starts gunning for the top spot. Read the review

White Line Fever (1975) The story of a man battling the corrupt world of highway trucking.

The FJ Holden (1977) Promoted as a happy slice of nostalgia, but is actually a bleak look at what it was to be a young adult in western Sydney in the 70s.

Read the review

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) The epitome of 1980s cool. Watch for the destruction of a very collectable Ferrari 250 GT California.

Better Off Dead (1985) Cult teen comedy starring a very young John Cusack and a ’67 Camaro. A very funny flick that stands up well to repeated viewings.

Read the review

Back To The Future (1985) Michael J Fox is sent back to 1955 in a time machine constructed from a 1981 DeLorean – a stainless steel-bodied, gullwing-equipped, mid-engined sports car.

Cars (2006) The movie we all wish we had growing up as revheads. Young hot-shot Lightning McQueen tries to make it in his rookie season in NASCAR racing. Read the review

Cars 2 (2011) The sequel to the groundbreaking Cars, it was sadly less car racing and more James Bond. Read the review

Cars 3 (2017) The redemption for the Cars trilogy after the dismal Cars 2, Cars 3 takes us back to racing action and a palatable storyline.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) With a new pair o’ Duke boys at the helm of the venerable General Lee (Seann William Scott and Jackass hero Johnny Knoxville), this 2005 reboot of the classic TV series serves up plenty of old-fashioned Charger action. Of course, there’s plenty of Daisy (Jessica Simpson) too, plus the late, great Burt Reynolds as bumbling villain Boss Hogg. It’s a little strange to see the General dodging modern police cruisers, but it’s all in good fun. Read the review

Death Proof (2007) Any Quentin Tarantino aficionado will know of the director’s penchant for cars and violence, and Death Proof offers both in spades. Bad guy Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) drives a (literally) killer Chevy Nova, eventually coming to meet a group of equally tough girls. The grindhouse feature is stacked with references to classic car cinema, with the gang checking out a Vanishing Point tribute Challenger and Mike’s ride bearing Bullitt number plates. Read the review

BEST MOTOR SPORT MOVIES

Driven (2001) Stallone does an open-wheel version of Days Of Thunder.

Senna (2010) Riveting documentary on one of the greatest drivers to ever to race in Formula 1.

Rush (2013) Based on the infamous rivalry between James Hunt and Nicki Lauda, Rush takes you through the trials and turmoil of F1 racing in the 70s.

Funny Car Summer (1974) A fireman decides to race an experimental Funny Car.

Le Mans (1971) Don’t expect much of a story (our hero, Steve McQueen, doesn’t say a single word until half an hour into the movie) but it has some awesome race action. Read the review

Six Pack (1982) A former champion driver takes six young would-be car thieves under his wing as he attempts to return to the professional circuit.

Grand Prix (1966) Probably the best motor racing flick ever. Features real footage of grand prix racing shot at Monza and Monaco, among others, complete with all the spills.

Heart Like A Wheel (1983) A biopic of Top Fuel legend, Shirley Muldowney.

On Any Sunday (1971) This loving study of motorcycle sport is perhaps best known for the presence of the legendary Steve McQueen, who also helped to finance production. Director Bruce Brown cleverly examines the way motorcyclists’ personalities are reflected in their bikes, be they for work or play. It’s beautifully shot and composed too, featuring kids big and small giving it their best on two wheels.

The Devil At Your Heels (1981) Though Evel Knievel dominated the stunt show market in the 70s and 80s, he wasn’t the only man gunning for glory. While the Yank was busy jumping buses and eventually a canyon, Canuck Ken Carter was preparing to send a jet-powered Lincoln Continental over the mile-wide St Lawrence Seaway. This documentary follows Carter over his ill-fated crusade, with more than a touch of sarcasm from the narrator. Read the review

BEST SCARY CAR MOVIES

Christine (1983) A young fella buys a crusty 1958 Plymouth Fury and is pleased when it magically restores itself. He is less pleased to find it is possessed by evil!

Duel (1971) A travelling salesman and his six-pot Plymouth Valiant are hunted down in the desert by one seriously pissed-off truckie. The ultimate road rage flick. Read the review

The Car (1977) A strange car terrorises the people of a small town. So bad, it’s almost good. Custom work by George Barris.

Death Car On The Freeway (1979) A freak in a van gets his thrills running innocent citizens off the road.

Read the review

Wheels Of Terror (1990) A possessed car stalks kiddies in a village, so the bus driver gets behind the wheel of a stomping supercharged V8-powered bus to save the day.

The Wraith (1987) Horror show plot showcases some very cool street machines.

BEST HOT ROD MOVIES

American Graffitti (1973) Some of the coolest cars to ever appear on celluloid, and inspired thousands of ’32 Ford builds across the world. Watch out for a young Harrison Ford behind the wheel of a nasty ’55 Chev. Read the review

The Hollywood Knights (1980) Think American Graffiti meets Porkys and you are there. Stars a blown ’57 Chev, Tony Danza, Michelle Pfeiffer and Fran Drescher! Not for kiddies. Best bits: A race between a Cobra, a T-bucket and the ’57 Chev. Read the review

Dragstrip Girl (1957) Rite-of-passage story about an 18-year-old girl encountering boys, hot rods and drag strips. B-grade with a capital B.

Hot Rod (1979) Pertinent in this day and age of the conflict between sponsorship, financially struggling racers, and getting hoons to race in relatively safe environments.

Hot Rod Girl (1956) A concerned cop organises supervised drag racing after illegal street drags get out of control.

The Wild Ride (1960) This hot-rods-and-juvenile-delinquents flick stars Jack Nicholson.

Hot Rod Gang (1958) As the burgeoning hot rod culture continued to rise in the late 50s, Hot Rod Gang’s tagline spruiked “crazy kids… living to a hot rod beat!” With a passable plot involving upper-class youth John Abernathy III (John Ashley) living a double life as a reckless street racer, this flick really shines for its documentation of the real-deal hot rodding to which today’s scene owes so much. Read the review

BEST COMEDY CAR MOVIES

Cannonball Run (1981) Another race-across-America movie with an all-star cast, including Burt Reynolds, Jackie Chan and Roger Moore. So bad it’s actually good, as are the sequels.

Corvette Summer (1978) Mark ‘Luke Skywalker’ Hamill stars as a young bloke who’s out to recover his stolen ’Vette. Not sure if it is meant to be a comedy, but damn, it’s funny!

Catch Me If You Can (1989) A school must raise $200,000 or it will close. The solution? Win the cash at the illegal street drags of course! Look out for a nice ’68 Chevelle and ’57 Chev. Read the review

Dazed and Confused (1993) Set over the last day of high school in 1976, this coming-of-age comedy has an ensemble cast full of soon-to-be-big names, including Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Matthew McConaughey. Though it’s not strictly a car movie, many of the characters get around in 60s and 70s American classics. Read the review

BEST OF THE REST

Fast Company (1979) Good-guy-versus-bad-guy dragster movie, but with more real-than-real feel, thanks to a driver’s-eye view of a Funny Car pass.

Tucker (1988) The story of Preston Tucker, who tried to take on Detroit’s Big Three with his own car. Not exciting, but interesting.

Banzai Runner (1986) A cop gets involved with drug-running desert racers. As you do.

Black Moon Rising (1986) Tommy Lee Jones stars in this spy flick, driving a prototype car dubbed Black Moon.

Thunder Road (1958) Robert Mitchum plays a bootlegger in a 1950 Ford being pursued by the feds.

The California Kid (1974) An insane sheriff runs speeding drivers off mountainsides, until a victim’s brother rocks up in his hot rod.

Cannonball (1976) Another cool race-across-America flick.

Daddy-O (1958) Drag racer Daddy-O traps his best mate’s killers and scores with a hotty.

Death Race 2000 (1975) A cross-country race where drivers score points by killing pedestrians.

Death Sport (1978) Sequel to Death Race 2000, but set in the year 3000.

Desert Steel (1989) Rival racers risk their lives in a big off-road race.

The Devil On Wheels (1947) A son is inspired by his father’s reckless driving to become a hoon. Was misguidedly used in drivers education programs in the States, inspiring many teenagers to become hot rodders.

The Rock (1996) Ferrari versus Hummer. ’Nuff said!

The Fast And The Furious (1954) The original. Falsely charged with murder, the hero attempts to elude the law by stealing a car and entering the Pebble Beach race to make it over the border.

Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1966) Three go-go dancers get mixed up in the hot rod scene in the California desert.

Gumball Rally (1976) Cross-America race with a Ferrari, a Cobra, a Merc SL and a Camaro zooming 2900 miles in 34 hours.

The Junkman (1982) Made by HB Halicki, the lunatic behind the original Gone In 60 Seconds. This time he manages to destroy 60 more cars than he did the first time around!

The Last American Hero (1973) Chronicles the life and minor crimes of a whiskey-runner turned stock car racer.

The Love Bug (1968) Spawned a whole series of sequels, including one where Herbie gets it on with a Lancia. The Herbie series subliminally affected the subconscious of an entire nation (Mexico), so they continued building VW Beetles way past their use-by date. Read the movie review.

Malcolm (1986) Mechanical genius turns to a life of crime and builds the ultimate getaway car-cum-motorbike.

My Science Project (1985) This sci-fi flick features the only other known Mad Max-style switch for activating a car’s supercharger (in which they outrun electricity!). Has some cool 1980s lines, too.

Rebel Without A Cause (1955) Made James Dean the poster boy for most of the hot rod generation. Dean plays Jim Stark, a troubled teen from the right side of the tracks who is alienated from his parents and peers. The climactic scene is a real cliffhanger.

Red Line 7000 (1965) Top racing footage does not make up for an otherwise dull movie.

C’était Un Rendez-vous (1976) Possibly the most infamous footage of a street-driven car ever. The eight-minute film features one continuous, on-board shot of what was originally thought to be a Ferrari being driven fast across early-morning Paris. In fact, it was a Mercedes with dubbed Ferrari engine noise to make it sound more powerful.)

Return To Macon County (1975) Billed as two guys, a chick and the hottest ’57 Chevy on the road, this flick stars Nick Nolte and Don Johnson as two young blokes who get mixed up in drag racing and get in trouble with the law.

Van Nuys Blvd (1979) Cool movie about a hick that visits the infamous Van Nuys Boulevard to test his car and his drag racing skills against the locals.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) Regular Elvis movie but worthy of note because he plays a race car driver who has to find a new donk for his machine. A story many of us can relate to.

White Lightning (1973) Another bloody ‘moonshine’ flick with Burt Reynolds playing some south-western hick, this time named Gator McGlusky, with some nice fast chase sequences.

RPM (1998) Comedy about a car thief pulling off the job of a lifetime.

Taxi (1998) It’s French, but it’s a classic. Really.

Landspeed (2002) Straight-to-video tale starring Billy Zane, about a jet-powered land speed team trying to break the 1000mph barrier.

The Driver (1978) Ryan O’Neal stars as a getaway driver for hire.

Used Cars (1980) Starring Kurt Russell, this baby features some spectacular stunts.

Hooper (1978) Burt Reynolds plays an ageing stunt driver. Look out for the rocket car jump!

Deuce Coupe (1992) Two brothers love the same chick, so it’s lucky they both love cars and speed as well. Nice drag racing scenes.

Born To Run (1993) US telemovie now available on video. Lots of nice street racing action.

Dead End Drive-In (1986) Aussie flickabout a drive-in used as a concentration camp for society’s riff raff. Weird, with some nice stunts.

Goodbye Pork Pie (1981) What could go wrong when a couple of Kiwis steal a Mini for a road-trip? Quite a lot, as it turns out.

Supervan (1977) A movie version of Van Wheels magazine – crazy and a little cringeworthy at times – but an opportunity to enjoy 70s custom vans in their natural habitat.

The Van (1977) Your typical B-grade 1970s cheese flick topped with a splash of Benny Hill-esque goofiness, as a young man tries to use his vehicle to woo members of the opposite sex. Read the review

Mischief (1985) A feel-good teen movie set in the 1950s, with your typical ‘get the girl’ storyline and some cool 50s Yank metal thrown in for good measure.

Pork Pie (2017) The re-make of an 80s classic, Pork Pie sees three troublemakers steal a modern-Mini for some harmless fun turns into a full-blown man-hunt.

Roadhouse 66 (1984) Willem Dafoe and Judge Reinhold feature in this road movie as an odd couple stranded halfway through a cross-country trip. Caught in a small town and menaced by local thugs, they’re forced to set things right in a head-to-head street race, a la Running On Empty. A ’55 Thunderbird and a multitude of Bowtie-clad metal make the cut.

Monster Trucks (2016) This box-office-bomb is an ET-like story of a stranded alien with a penchant for mischief. In an out-of-this-world display of product placement, the film’s extra-terrestrials sip motor oil, and each resides within a Dodge pick-up truck. Naturally, a group of teenagers are caught up with the aliens’ struggle for freedom, pursued by government agents (led by Rob Lowe) at every turn. Lethal Weapon’sDanny Glover also makes things a bit more bearable for the adult viewer. Read the review

