LDV G10 vans recall prompted by faulty braking system

Importer of Chinese-built LDV products, Ateco Automotive, has recalled 563 LDV G10 vans that potentially have issues with their brakes.

The manufacturing defect involves a rear brake pipe that may leak brake fluid. If that were to happen, it may result in a loss of braking performance or braking ability overall.

Affected vehicles were available for sale between July 15, 2020 and February 25, 2021 and all examples have the model year designation 2020-21.

Product Recall Australia advises affected customers to contact their local LDV dealer to make an appointment to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Customers are encouraged to contact the LDV customer assist team on 1800 709 832 for further information.

A full list of affected vehicles can be downloaded here.