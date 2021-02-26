Mercedes-Benz will bring another G-Class variant to Australian dealerships from mid-2021, positioning the G400d as a more affordable alternative to the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Instead of the mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 of its AMG stablemate, the G400d packs a 3.0-litre diesel six-cylinder engine which outputs 243kW/700Nm to all four wheels.

While it’s no AMG, Mercedes says that this engine is the most powerful diesel it has ever fitted to a passenger car.

Read next Mercedes-Benz G 300CDI Professional 4x4 range review

Other driveline features include three differential locks for the all-wheel drive system, low-range gearing which is switchable on the move and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Suspension with adaptive dampening is standard.

Standard features also include a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, electrically-adjustable heated front seats, off-road information (including altitude, compass, body angle, wheel angle and inclination), sunroof and two 12.3-inch screens to display infotainment and the digital instrument cluster.

This infotainment system features the old COMAND software rather than current-gen MBUX system, though it does still feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and ‘PRE-SAFE’ system that pre-tensions the safety belts if an accident is detected.

Externally, the G400d can be picked out by its stainless steel package which equips exterior protective strips, side running boards and a spare wheel cover. Plus, elements in the radiator trim are finished with chrome. It also gets metallic paint and 19-inch eight spoke alloy wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is still available as before. It builds upon the above specification by adding Nappa leather upholstery, microfibre headliner, digital TV tuner, performance steering wheel, a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 (430kW/850Nm), 21-inch AMG alloy wheels, and AMG body styling.

The new Mercedes-Benz G400d will cost $233,900 (before on-road costs) and is expected to arrive in Australian showrooms in July 2021.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is available now, priced at $289,900 (before ORCs).

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class range Australian pricing