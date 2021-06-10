Subscribe
Ferrari appoints tech expert as new CEO

Ferrari's electric dreams come together with appointment of long-time tech giant to CEO role

10 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
  • Vigna will bring over 25 years of tech experience to spearhead Ferrari's future
  • Currently only one hybrid in the model range
  • Ferrari aims to introduce an EV car by 2025

A seismic shift is on the horizon for Ferrari after it announced technology expert Benedetto Vigna will be taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer for the Prancing Horse.

Filling the position which was vacant for six months after the departure of Louis Camilleri, Vigna comes from an experienced background in the technology industry, having founded STMicroelectronics (STM) in 1995, the largest semi-conductor manufacturer in Europe.

As well as being one of the first companies to develop sensors which allow mobile phone screens to rotate, Vigna's STM has recently branched out to make automotive sensors, tying in to the move to Ferrari.

The Ferrari SF90 is the company's first and only plug-in-hybrid

Though Ferrari already sells hybrid vehicles, like the SF90 plug-in hybrid, it has not yet created a fully electric car, with Camilleri's tenure at the company being highlighted by his belief of Ferrari not achieving 50 per cent electrification in his life time.

Before Vigna's appointment, Ferrari had made the promise to introduce an EV model by 2025, now being aided by the tech giant as the company looks to embrace electrification into the future.

A statement from Ferrari said Vigna's appointment to the role will accelerate its move towards EV as it starts to play catch-up with other supercar companies which have moved to the technology.

"His unique knowledge gained over 26 years working at the heart of the semi-conductor industry rapidly transforming the automotive sector, will accelerate Ferrari's ability to pioneer the application of next generation technologies," Ferrari said.

