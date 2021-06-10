Snapshot Vigna will bring over 25 years of tech experience to spearhead Ferrari's future

Currently only one hybrid in the model range

Ferrari aims to introduce an EV car by 2025

A seismic shift is on the horizon for Ferrari after it announced technology expert Benedetto Vigna will be taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer for the Prancing Horse.

Filling the position which was vacant for six months after the departure of Louis Camilleri, Vigna comes from an experienced background in the technology industry, having founded STMicroelectronics (STM) in 1995, the largest semi-conductor manufacturer in Europe.

As well as being one of the first companies to develop sensors which allow mobile phone screens to rotate, Vigna's STM has recently branched out to make automotive sensors, tying in to the move to Ferrari.

2 The Ferrari SF90 is the company's first and only plug-in-hybrid

Though Ferrari already sells hybrid vehicles, like the SF90 plug-in hybrid, it has not yet created a fully electric car, with Camilleri's tenure at the company being highlighted by his belief of Ferrari not achieving 50 per cent electrification in his life time.