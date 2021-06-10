Snapshot New mid-engine supercar could have as much as 600kW thanks to a turbo V6 hybrid powetrain

Codenamed internally at Ferrari as 'F171'

Ferrari’s next mid-engined supercar and replacement for the outgoing, V8-powered F8 Tributo, could bring back the long-dormant Dino moniker.

The secretive new Ferrari was recently spied testing on a mule set-up based on what looked like the Italian automaker’s ballistic SF90 Stradale hypercar.

According to Autocar, the next Prancing Horse, which is being developed under the codename ‘F171’, will ditch the Tributo’s prodigious F154 twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8, which has been in production since 2013.

3 The Ferrari SF90 Stradale

In its place, Maranello’s newest thoroughbred filly will reportedly utilise a hybrid powertrain comprising a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 and an electric motor.

Where will the V6 come from? Well, Motortrend has speculated the F8 successor will be powered by a fettled version of the blown Nettuno V6 found in Maserati’s all-new MC20 supercar.

Weirdly, and perhaps fittingly, the Nettuno V6 is reportedly related to Ferrari’s F154 bent-eight motor – it’s just missing two cylinders.

The combined power of the internal combustion engine and electric motor is rumoured to be in the region of 600kW.