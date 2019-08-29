Novitec reveals tuning options for Ferrari F8 Tributo

Novitec insists on taking some of the fastest machines on the planet and making them faster, and the Ferrari F8 Tributo is its latest victim.

The F8’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 already makes 530kW and 770Nm, but that’s not enough for Novitec.

Using tech that sounds relatively simple (but likely isn’t) Novitec has tweaked the power levels on Ferrari’s 488 replacement.

“Two plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic control modules are adapted to the engine electronics of the two-seater.

“They introduce newly programmed mapping for the eight-cylinder's injection and ignition, and additionally modify the electronic boost pressure control.”

Novitec says its first stage grants the F8 49kW and 112Nm more, which means the Ferrari can top 340km/h.

A second stage is available too, making the F8 good for 590kW at 7950rpm and 898Nm from 3100rpm.

Novitec says the extra power also shaves a couple of tenths off the F8’s 0-100km/h sprint, which was originally claimed by Ferrari as 2.9 seconds. Down to 2.7, says Novitec, if you’re even able to tell the difference by that point.

Of course, as is standard with Novitec’s offerings, there are a number of custom interior treatments and sets of wheels that can be optioned for the F8, as well as a suspension kit to lower the car by 35mm. This also includes a front-raise function for speed bumps and the like.

Given the base price of a Ferrari F8 Tributo here in Australia is just short of $485,000, it’ll be a rare sight to see someone who’s taken their half-million-dollar supercar in for some mods.