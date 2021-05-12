Talking points

In-house restorations possible for all Porsches made prior to the 996 generation of the 911

New vehicles added to the Porsche Classic umbrella

Bespoke, model-specific performance and lifestyle products now available

Porsche is launching a Performance Parts upgrade programme so more owners of both old and new models can customise their vehicles with genuine parts and accessories.

As an extension of the Porsche Classic division, cars ranging from the first generation Cayenne to the 996 911 – both of which have been added to the Classic line-up – and even the iconic 959, can be taken to official Porsche workshops to upgrade components to modern equivalents.

Owners of Mk1 Cayennes can now purchase wild, factory fitted parts such as a Dakar-style off-road kit – complete with off-road wheels, bash plates, roof-mounted LED flashlights, and even a tent.

996 owners will too be able to purchase performance-oriented parts to make their 911 better on and off the track, as well as new lifestyle-enhanced features and accessories.

Anyone who owns a Porsche built before the 996 911 will also be able to bring their vintage Porker to be restored in-house by the Classic team.

Alongside the expansion of its Classic division, the Stuttgart firm says it’s reintroducing its 'Sonderwunsch' (special request) programme. The scheme, which ran in the late 70s, commissioned completely bespoke, one-off vehicles to be made.

Through the programme, buyers will also be able to replicate previous limited-edition vehicles, such as the 992 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

Meanwhile, buyers of newer Porsches will be able to individualise the exterior of their cars with kit like unique wraps, starting number decals, floor mats, illuminated door entry guards, and even logo projectors in the doors.

Inside, for example, the leather-covered centre console can be embossed with the customer’s own signature if desired.

Even buyers with near-new models can purchase freshly designed, bespoke parts for their Porsche.

Most notably, modern Weissach models like the 991.2 GT2 and GT3 RS can now be fitted with bespoke aero and performance parts.

Porsche has yet to release a date for when this will be available to Aussie customers – and more importantly how much it will cost – but the Performance Parts upgrade programme will launch in Europe this month.

