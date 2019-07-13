Porsche has only just launched its 911 Targa 4S but it’s upping the prestige in the hard-top convertible’s range with this fresh Heritage Design Edition.

The special-run variant has come from Porsche’s Exclusiv Manufaktur arm, relying on the outfit’s expertise to weave brand design cues from the 50s and 60s into the modern car's exterior and interior.

This starts with “spear-shaped” graphics along the front guards that honour early Porsche racers and continues with Fuchs-inspired wheels that hide black calipers. There are also race numbers on both doors while the exterior badging is finished in gold.

Look closer and you’ll notice a 1963-spec Porsche crest on the front bonnet and a special ‘Porsche Heritage’ emblem on the rear engine grille, this was something given to original 356 owners once they eclipsed 100,000km.

Corduroy trimmed seats and green-lit instruments are further nods to the 356. But it’s a high-class affair inside with two-tone leather trim and microfiber headlining on the roof, when it’s erected. Numbered build plaques also reveal what edition yours will be out of the 992 planned.

Porsche says it created the Heritage Design Edition to continue the 911 Speedster’s legacy for retro-inspired specials, promising that it’s one of four limited editions that will also honour its 70s and 80s eras.

Mechanically the car’s unchanged from the regular 2020 911 Targa 4S that packs 331kW, an eight-speed dual clutch PDK transmission with all-wheel drive and is claimed to hit 100km/h from rest in 3.6 seconds with a Sport Chrono package.

If you are lucky enough to be able to cough up the AU$395,300 required, or $81K more than the new standard Targa 4S, to buy one then there’s an exclusive Cherry Metallic paint, as seen in these pictures, or four other colours to choose from.

You also match the interior’s Atacama beige, interestingly named after the Chilean desert, with either a black or cherry red top-layer.

Orders for the Heritage Design Edition are open now and deliveries are expected fourth quarter this year.