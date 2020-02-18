With Porsche’s last generation of 911 on the cusp of ending sales, Porsche has decided to auction the last 991.2 911 built to support COVID-19 relief.

The final Porsche 991.2 911 Speedster will be sold by RM Sotheby’s in a week-long online auction, with the entire sale minus taxes and fees being donated to United Way Worldwide, which is running a COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

The Speedster, which was limited to 1948 units worldwide as a reference to the first Porsche 356 Speedster’s built, features a 4.0-litre flat six with 375kW and 470Nm, a 6-speed manual, and of course no roof, making it essentially a 911 R, GT3, and 911 Cabriolet all in one.

The sale of the last Speedster will have no reserve, and begins on April 15 US time to be completed on the 22nd.

Porsche says this specific car left the production line in in December with the Heritage design option applied, thus the ‘88’ decals and white/silver livery combination.

Porsche VP and head of the 911 and 718 model lines, Frank-Steffen Walliser, expresses his happiness that the last of the 991 911s will be part of something benevolent.

“Not only does this mark the end of what, for me, was a special era but it’s especially rewarding that the last car to reach the end of the line should be the ultimate – the Speedster combined everything we learned and is the 991 in its purest form.

“I hope this really unique car can make a big difference to those who need help right now – and that the fortunate buyer enjoys it and drives it as we always intended.”

With COVID-19 now taking a massive toll on the United States, head of Porsche North America Klaus Zellmer is particularly pleased his company is able to contribute to helping those in need.

“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” says Zellmer.

“United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part.

“I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”