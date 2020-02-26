Nissan has issued a recall for 242 examples of the D23-generation Nissan Navara utility, produced between June and July 2020, due to a faulty steering system.

A listing to the Product Safety Australia website lists the defect as being a series of loose steering knuckle bolts which could cause the steering knuckle, hub and bearing assembly to become detached.

If the front steering bolts gradually loosen, it could cause undue vibration and noise – and may eventually loosen completely, resulting in wheel detachment.

According to Product Safety Australia, “if the wheel detaches, there is an increased risk of an accident that may result in injury or death of vehicle occupants and/or other road users.”

What should Nissan Navara owners do?

Nissan will contact affected owners by mail, advising customers to contact their local Nissan dealership to arrange for an inspection to be carried out. Replacement of the steering knuckle, hub and assembly will occur if necessary.

As with all recalls, the inspection and replacement of affected parts will come at no cost to Nissan owners.

Concerned owners can get on the front foot by contacting the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6pm AEST).

A full list of affected VINs can be downloaded here.

