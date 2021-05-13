Talking points

Stellantis CEO says brands need time to prove themselves

Decisions on financial viability won't be made for another 10 years

Multinational car manufacturer Stellantis has said that it will wait at least a decade to give the 14 individual marques it owns a chance to prove their worth before axeing decisions are made.

Speaking at the Financial Times's ‘Future of the Car’ event, the Dutch firm’s CEO, Carlos Tavares, said the individual brands would be given time to get the right strategy in place, and then implement it.

“We’re giving each [marque] a chance, giving each a time window of 10 years and giving funding for 10 years to do a core model strategy – the CEOs need to be clear in brand promise, customers, targets and brand communications," he said. "If they succeed, great.”

The newly formed company is the owner of 14 brands formerly controlled by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot Société Anonyme (PSA).

They include: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

Some of the aforementioned automakers are sure to be fine, with Fiat, Jeep, Citroen, and Peugeot all doing well at the moment.

Other marques, however, like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Vauxhall, and Lancia, are really going to have to step up their games – unless they want to be consigned to the history books.