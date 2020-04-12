Subaru will release 31 examples of the Liberty Final Edition to see out the nameplate, with the limited run marking the 31 years that the Subaru Liberty has been on sale in Australia.

Subaru says the Liberty Final Edition takes the 2.5i Premium and adds $6400 worth of inclusions for an added $1990 on top of the standard car.

All-in, the Subaru Liberty costs $39,930 (before on-road costs).

Each one will be numbered with a Final Edition plaque in the cabin, and it’s available in three colours – 15 examples in Magnetite Grey, 10 examples in Crystal Black and six examples in Crystal White.

The laundry list of add-ons includes 18-inch STI alloys, STI front lip spoiler, rear boot lip, mesh front grille insert, Harman Kardon sound system, Ultrasuede seat inserts, contrast blue stitching and black trim highlights inside and out.

As a reminder, the 2.5i Premium already features items like part-leather heated and electric seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, keyless entry and sunroof.

The 2.5i Premium is powered by a 2.5-litre Boxer engine and sends power to all four wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

The next-generation Subaru Liberty won't make it to Australian shores

"We wanted to mark the end of Liberty's distinguished history with the brand in a truly exclusive way and these individually numbered vehicles are a tribute to what it has contributed to Subaru over more than three decades," said Subaru Australia general manager Blair Read.

Don’t blink if you’re keen on one of these 31 Liberty Final Editions; with so few examples on offer, Subaru says they’ll be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Liberty joins sedans like the Ford Mondeo on the no-longer wanted list, as buyer preferences favour cars like Subaru's own Forester and XV.

SUBARU LIBERTY - A HISTORY

1989

First-generation Liberty launches in Australia.

1991

10,000th Liberty sold in Australia and RS Turbo version launched. Winner of Wheels' annual quality award.

1994

All Libertys get dual front airbags.

1995

Liberty wins Wheels Car of the Year

1999 Liberty wagon wins Wheels Car of the Year.

2001

Liberty B4 reintroduced turbocharged technology to the range.

2004

New generation Liberty and Outback awarded the best ever five-star crashworthiness ratings in independent testing performed by ANCAP.

Introduction of six-cylinder 3.0-litre options, including the Liberty spec.B and Liberty GT tuned by STI.

2006

Premium versions of Model Year 2007 Liberty and Outback feature the revolutionary SI-Drive system. Subaru Intelligent Drive offers the option of three different drive experiences in one.

2009

Liberty passed the 120,000 sales mark in Australia. Fifth-generation Liberty launched.

2012

Subaru introduces the sophisticated EyeSight driver-assist system on Liberty and Outback 3.6 Premium variants.