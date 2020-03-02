2018-2020 Subaru Liberty review

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine in the Liberty 2.5i and 2.5i Premium uses the least petrol, consuming 7.3 litres/100km on the official test (city and country combined).



The main reason you might not choose this engine is that the alternative 3.6-litre six-cylinder petrol in the Liberty 3.6R Premium offers you almost 50 percent more power in most driving conditions. It consumes 9.9 litres/100km on the official test.



The official figures suggest either of the Liberty 2.5s will be thirstier than many alternative medium-sized sedans. However, our reviewers’ real-world experience places their fuel use about the middle of the medium-car field.



A 2.5i Premium averaged 10.0 litres/100km in a real-world comparison of 10 medium sedans for the September 2016 issue of Wheels magazine, using about 5 per cent more petrol than an accompanying Mazda6 and 10 per cent less than the Ford Mondeo and Kia Optima GT. (The most fuel-efficient car reviewed, a Volkswagen Passat 132TSI, used 7.9 litres/100km.)



Most medium cars are speedier, but the Liberty 2.5s still cruise very smoothly and without much apparent effort in highway use.



The 3.6R, on the other hand, is among the quicker and more responsive of the popular medium-size cars. But it is thirstier than the 2.5s.

Subarus are unusual in that their horizontally opposed engines lie flat in the engine bay rather than standing vertically. That means more of the engine weight is carried low in the car, which helps handling. (Such engines are also described as boxers, because the horizontal movement of each pair of pistons resembles the movement of a human boxer’s fists.)

The 2.5-litre engine (only) has automatic stop-start, which saves fuel in urban driving. It shuts down the engine when you stop, and starts it again when you take your foot off the brake pedal to drive away.



Every Subaru Liberty has a continuously variable automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.