Suzuki Swift facelift pricing revealed

By David Bonnici, 01 Sep 2020 Car News

The light update makes Suzuki's value packed fun-driving hatch an even more compelling buy

Suzuki Swift Series II

Suzuki's venerable Swift light hatch has received a mid-life Series II update that brings a new mid-grade variant, a fresh face and new safety features to upper-spec models.

New to the line-up, the Swift GL Navigator Plus brings additional safety features to the GL Navigator spec, including blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, heated door mirrors and reverse parking sensors.

Suzuki Swift Series II

These features have also been added to the nifty Swift GLX Turbo.

Meanwhile, the standard kit gains a digital speedometer, auto-up windows and rear audio speakers.

Outside, the Swift has received a slight refresh that includes a tweaked front bumper and grille, and a new alloy wheel design.  

MORE: Suzuki Swift 2018 Wheels Car of the Year finalist

The engine choices and specifications, which include the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol in the GL versions and the punchy 1.0-litre three-cylinder GLX Turbo, remain unchanged.

Suzuki Swift

Paint options are mostly the same too, but for the two-tone grey, which has been replaced with a single-tone grey.

The changes bring the standard Swift variants in-line with the Swift Sport hot hatch that received its Series II update in May 2020.

MORE: Suzuki Sport Series II update

The Swift is covered by Suzuki’s five-year unlimited-kilometre factory warranty and capped priced servicing with 12-month/15,000km intervals for the GL Navigator versions or 12-month/10,000km for the GLX Turbo.  

Suzuki Swift Series II

Available from $18,990, Swift Series II entry-level pricing is up $1300 to $18,990. However, Suzuki has an introductory offer for the Swift Series II that waives all on-road costs. 

2020 Suzuki Swift Series II Australian pricing

  • Swift GL Navigator manual: $18,990
  • Swift GL Navigator auto: $19,990
  • Swift GL Navigator Plus auto: $21,490
  • Swift GLX Turbo auto: $25,290
  • Swift Sport manual - $26,990
  • Swift Sport auto - $28,990

