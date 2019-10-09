Suzuki's venerable Swift light hatch has received a mid-life Series II update that brings a new mid-grade variant, a fresh face and new safety features to upper-spec models.

New to the line-up, the Swift GL Navigator Plus brings additional safety features to the GL Navigator spec, including blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, heated door mirrors and reverse parking sensors.

These features have also been added to the nifty Swift GLX Turbo.

Meanwhile, the standard kit gains a digital speedometer, auto-up windows and rear audio speakers.

Outside, the Swift has received a slight refresh that includes a tweaked front bumper and grille, and a new alloy wheel design.

MORE: Suzuki Swift 2018 Wheels Car of the Year finalist

The engine choices and specifications, which include the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol in the GL versions and the punchy 1.0-litre three-cylinder GLX Turbo, remain unchanged.

Paint options are mostly the same too, but for the two-tone grey, which has been replaced with a single-tone grey.

The changes bring the standard Swift variants in-line with the Swift Sport hot hatch that received its Series II update in May 2020.

MORE: Suzuki Sport Series II update

The Swift is covered by Suzuki’s five-year unlimited-kilometre factory warranty and capped priced servicing with 12-month/15,000km intervals for the GL Navigator versions or 12-month/10,000km for the GLX Turbo.

Available from $18,990, Swift Series II entry-level pricing is up $1300 to $18,990. However, Suzuki has an introductory offer for the Swift Series II that waives all on-road costs.

2020 Suzuki Swift Series II Australian pricing