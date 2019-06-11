The Suzuki Swift Sport Series II will hit Aussie showrooms soon, featuring a few mod-cons and style changes for the low-cost baby hot hatch.

With pricing yet to be confirmed (but unlikely to stray far from the current $25,490 in manual), buyers can expect the Series II hatch to be available in May, with COVID-19 seemingly having no impact on the Swift’s availability.

Included in the update is, most obviously, a new orange paint option with a black roof two-tone scheme, plus a digital speedo, and safety features like blind spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert. Door mirrors will also be heated.

The Swift Sport’s 103kW/230Nm turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine remains unchanged, which is no bad thing by any measure.

Though it’s a relatively minor update, Suzuki Australia’s general manager for the brand’s ‘Automobile’ division, Michael Pachota, says the new features add extra life into a car the brand is already very happy with.

"The introduction of the updated Swift Sport Series II is a significant evolution of what was already a class leading driving experience," says Pachota.

"New advanced technological features and a bold new colour option will be sure to impress. We welcome these refinements to the Swift Sport Series II, which will further enhance the driving experience of this iconic vehicle."

Having been in Australia since early 2018, it’s likely this update will see the current-gen Swift Sport stay around for a while yet.