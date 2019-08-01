Toyota recalls 45,683 popular models for fuel pump fault

Toyota has recalled seven of its most popular models for a potential fuel pump failure that could leave drivers stranded, or in a worst-case scenario see them lose power while driving.

The issue affects the Toyota Camry, the Corolla sedan, Kluger, and petrol-powered Toyota Hilux, Prado, and 200-series Landcruisers. The long-discontinued Toyota FJ Cruiser is also involved in the recall, and all cars affected were built over the period between 2013 and 2019.

The most heavily affected model is the Toyota Kluger large SUV, with 22,982 vehicles from that nameplate now subject to the recall making it account for half of the entire recall campaign. The least affected is the 200-series Landcruiser, with just 116 vehicles involved in the recall.

Symptoms of the problem include the engine not running smoothly, the engine being unable to be restarted and the engine possibly stopping while driving. The issue stems from a manufacturing issue with the fuel pump located in the fuel tank, with the pump’s impeller possibly jamming inside the pump’s housing and stopping fuel flow.

Toyota says it will contact owners to book affected cars in for a free repair, though parts aren’t expected to become available to dealers until June this year. The company says vehicles are safe to drive for now, but if any symptoms of a fuel pump issue begin to present themselves owners should stop driving and get in contact with Toyota.

To see a full list of affected VINs, head to the ACCC’s recall page here.