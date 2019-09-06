Hyundai Australia is recalling almost 100,000 vehicles built between 2005 and 2011 for an electrical fault that can cause the car to catch fire, even when parked with the ignition off.

The fault affects previous-generation models of the i30 small hatchback (68,765) built between 2006 and 2010, Elantras (18,734) manufactured between 2005 and 2011, and the Santa Fe large SUV (9393) built between 2005 and 2009.

Current-generation models are not affected.

In affected vehicles, an ABS control module manufacturing error can cause a short-circuit following exposure to moisture, leading to a fire in extreme circumstances. As the component is constantly connected to power, the fault can occur even when the ignition is off.

Subsequently, Hyundai is advising owners of vehicles that are subject to the recall to park away from confined spaces such as a garage or near flammable materials, to minimise the risk of fire spreading in the worst case.

The manufacturer is not advising disconnection of the battery when the car is unattended (though if you have an affected car that can't be driven at all, removing the battery would be an extra safeguard, in our opinion).

Hyundai Santa Fe

While the problem poses a notable fire risk to vehicle occupants or other road users where present, the fault does not affect normal brake operation.

Currently registered keepers of the affected vehicles will be contacted by Hyundai to arrange an appointment at the most convenient authorised service centre or dealership.

If identified as needing repair, a new relay kit will be installed at no cost to the customer.

Read next: Why recalls are good

Proactive customers can find out if their vehicle is on the list of impacted vehicles by contacting Hyundai Australia directly or alternatively, the complete list of cars can be found at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) website productsafety.gov.au.

Make sure you have your vehicle’s VIN noted for accurate and easy identification.

Daniel talks to Radio 2DU about the Hyundai recall

Find the nearest Hyundai dealer at hyundai.com.au/dealer or the customer care centre can be contacted on 1800 186 306.