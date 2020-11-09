Toyota label error recall: 2015-2019 Landcruiser 200 VX and Sahara, 2019-2020 Hilux 4x4 Hi-Rider

Toyota Australia is recalling more than 200 vehicles nationwide – because they were sold with the wrong sticker on them.

The manufacturer is contacting owners of 141 Toyota Landcruiser 200 VX and Sahara variants built between 2015 and 2019 as they’ve got the wrong compliance label fitted.

According to the recall notice, the labels claim the seating capacity of the vehicles – sold between October 20, 2015 and December 18, 2019 – is eight, when in fact it’s just seven.

Additionally, the notice states that the Japanese marque is also recalling 74 Toyota Hilux 4x2 Hi-Riders built between 2019 and 2020 for also having inaccurate compliance labels.

The Hilux 4x2 Hi-Rider sticker claims the Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) capacity of the ute is 2850kg, when actually it’s a touch more capable, at 3050kg – a benefit for owners who can now carry a larger payload than they previously thought.

Toyota will get in touch with owners to make an appointment at an approved Toyota dealership to grab a free replacement label.

The Product Safety Australia website has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) list of all affected Landcruiser, Sahara and Hilux variants.

For more information, contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366.

