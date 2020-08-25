Volkswagen has provided the first proper look at the new ID.4 SUV, which is designed to be a roomier and more practical model to the ID.3 hatch, with the same powertrain options underneath.

While technically a crossover it's longer than a Tiguan medium SUV and has a longer wheelbase which Volkswagen says gives it as much room as a full-size SUV.

The overall look hasn’t changed a great deal from the concept on which it's based; there’s almost a shooting brake-like swept-back silhouette to the car, with a bluff front end. VW says the ID.4 can be had with LED Matrix lights with 3D-effect rear lights as an option (pictured on the yellow car).

The ID.4 uses the same basic platform and drivetrain as the ID.3. To ensure as much power and range as possible, the SUV has the 150kW version of the ID.3’s electric motor driving the rear wheels, kept spinning by a 77 kWh battery pack. It’s capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds, and VW claims a maximum range of 520 kilometres.

All-wheel drive and a larger-capacity battery pack will become available in 2021.

The ID.4 has else that isn’t already available on the ID.3. The five-seat interior concept is essentially the same, even if there’s more space inside than the hatchback. It has a clean cockpit with a twist-action gear selector attached to the drivers’ instruments and storage cubbies in the centre console.

An augmented-reality head-up display is on the options list – something VW managed to get out of the door before Mercedes did with the new S-Class – and the connected infotainment system has real-time traffic data, live updates on the state of nearby chargers and the ability to pre-condition your car via a phone app.

It naturally has a much larger boot area than the ID.3 – 543 litres as opposed to the hatchback's 385 litres.

Special edition models

The ID.4 will first go on sale in Europe this year but isn't expected to arrive in Australia until 2022. It will launch overseas with two limited editions: 1st and 1st Max. The 1st version has 20-inch wheels, heated seats, parking camera, two-zone climate control, adaptive cruise, navigation and more.

In Germany, VW says this version will cost €49,950 (A$85,000).

The 1st Max is even pricier, with the spec list topped up by the aforementioned LED matrix headlights and 3D rear lights, 21-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, a panoramic glass roof and a powered, hands-free tailgate, augmented reality head-up display and more safety tech. It could be yours for €59,950 (or just under A$100,000).

These aren't exactly mainstream prices, but the good news is more powertrain options and regular specifications will be introduced next year which will hopefully see more affordable options for Australian buyers the time it arrives in 2022.