Volkswagen's ID.4 has entered series production, becoming the second model in the electric ID range after the ID.3 hatchback.

The German carmaker's first electric SUV will be being funded by its €11 billion (A$18bn) pledge towards EVs, which is one-third of the total amount earmarked for the entire VW Group, from now to 2024. CEO of the Volkswagen brand Ralf Brandstätter said the ID.4 will spearhead the company's global EV push, which is set to include Australia from 2022.

What will it look like?

Spy photographers have snapped the new Volkswagen ID.4 testing in its own skin without the sans-swirly paint job just a few months after its debut in the wake of the cancelled 2020 Geneva motor show.

Up front, there’s a familiar look to the ID.3 with slim lights that sweep into a light bar across a small grille, but it looks a little less futuristic. It looks more like a traditional SUV – probably a smart move that could ensure a lot of buyers are tempted when it does arrive.

It’s due to launch in Europe later this year with rear-wheel drive, with an all-wheel drive version joining the range later. Inside, full digital displays are expected (but we haven’t seen inside yet) with what VW describes as “intuitive voice control” and touch surfaces to operate it all.

The ID.4 takes inspiration from the ID Crozz concept from 2017, so we can expect a range of battery options delivering a range of up to around 500km on a charge, with the ability to charge from 0-80 percent capacity in around 30 minutes via a rapid charger. It’s also expected a top-spec model with the most powerful battery pack could deliver up to 225kW. Volkswagen demonstrating that this is a global car, with production happening in Europe, China and the USA, and subsequently sold in those regions.

That should include Australia, with Volkswagen Australia managing director Michael Bartsch at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September that it will arrive in Australia in 2022 ahead of the ID3 hatchback, which is already on sale overseas.

A lot has changed around the world since, however, Volkswagen Australia is still very keen to have the electric SUV in its line-up.

“With the domination of the passenger vehicle market by SUVs, it’s our preference to launch the Australian EV range with an SUV," Volkswagen Australia spokesman Paul Pottinger told WhichCar.

"Whichever debut model transpires, Volkswagen’s EV growing showroom will place the brand in pole position to dominate sales.”

This article was originally published on carmagazine.co.uk