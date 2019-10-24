Frankfurt Motor Show
Frankfurt Motor Show is the world’s largest motor show and has been in existence for well over 100 years. Spread across a mammoth 12 halls, manufacturers come from far and wide to display the latest models, technology and concepts, with crowds often exceeding 800,000 people each year.
Updated: Honda e ruled out for Australia
Japanese manufacturer puts a price on its lovable Honda e battery electric, and says no to Australia
Novitec reveals 575kW/1032Nm Lamborghini Urus
Performance mods deliver SVJ rivalling power figures for Lamborghini’s SUV
Hyundai reveals 500kW electric rear-drive Veloster racer
500kW rear-wheel drive electric racer makes Frankfurt debut
Volkswagen electric SUV to beat hatch to Australia
Australian boss confirms an electric SUV is top of the wishlist, and that VW's electric revolution may kill the Golf
Continental concepts pave way for self-inflating tyre
No more under inflated tyres or trips to the service station to check pressures, thanks to Continental's new self-inflating prototype
AMG boss lifts lid on plans for hybrid GT 4-Door
Tobias Moers points towards an EV future that doesn’t turn its back on internal combustion
How Michelin created a tyre that could survive 300mph
A joint venture with Michelin resulted in Bugatti fitting the Chiron with street-legal rubber with a carbonfibre carcass
New electric Mini confirmed for Australia in 2020
Mini's latest electric hatch could be in Australia as early as mid-2020. But with an estimated price north of $50K, it won't be cheap
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to gain ‘new’ engine
Big, bad Merc to offer more than a few surprises – and it’s coming to our shores
Brabus introduces an Adventure Package for the G-Wagen
German tuner caters to customers who’d prefer the 4x4 track to the race track.
Alpina’s M3-engined wagon revealed
It’s the performance wagon that the world never knew it wanted
Brabus revives the V12 G-Wagen
V12 power returns to Mercedes’ utilitarian wagon, courtesy of Bottrop tuners.