WhichCar will return to your televisions for a second season starting January 26, 2020, bringing an even bigger and better series that covers more of the latest and greatest from the motoring universe.

With 30 episodes now locked and loaded, season two will run for 50 percent longer than season one, serving up a whopping five more hours of cars, automotive culture and all of the adventures that happen along the way.

Airing on Channel 10 in Australia and New Zealand’s Prime early 2020, WhichCar TV will also be repeated throughout the week and be streamable online via TenPlay as well as right here on WhichCar.com.au.

We are already flat-chat planning, writing and shooting all the material we are going to pack into the next series, and we can't wait for you to see what we have in store. If you thought the inaugural series was a blast, just wait for the sequel.

Expect more overseas adventures, more high-octane action, more off-road assaults, and more of the latest hardware fired up, on-track, and on your screens.

Join us again as the WhichCar team of journalists throws a different light on the car scene through left-field stories that are so much more than just a regular car review. And if you needed a reminder of what we do and the way we do it, have a glance back at all our previous episodes.

You’ll never get bored of Noelle taming camels, Scotty rallying a Ford Ranger Raptor, Alex shattering the serenity of the Grampians with a Porsche, Dan breaking into an F1 circuit to drive a Lambo after dark, Andy sacrificing himself to the sun to conquer the Great Alpine Road, Tony escaping the ratrace in a Suzuki Jimny or Matt discovering how to make a Ram 1500 seem small.

“We are thrilled to again be working with Network 10 to bring Australians a show highlighting the incredible variety of new cars in Australia today,” said Terry King, WhichCar’s Executive Director and General Manager of Publishing.

The decision to produce an even bigger second season was an easy one, said Mr King. “We loved making this uniquely Australian car show and Australians clearly loved watching it too.

“WhichCar TV reached more than 200,000 viewers each week on Network 10. A significant portion of that audience was female (41%), which is a reflection of the show’s broad appeal.”

We’ll be giving you sneak peeks, teasers and some behind-the-scenes glimpses in the lead up across our social media network, live on the WhichCar Weekly podcast, all over these very web pages and hidden between the covers of our magazines.

With 50 percent more WhichCar TV accelerating your way, we promise it’s going to be worth the wait.