2020 Honda HR-V review

Cruise control, a reversing camera with normal, wide and top-down view modes, and climate control air-conditioning (which can maintain a set temperature).
A sound system with an AM/FM radio, a CD/MP3 player, two USB inputs, an HDMI port, and Bluetooth phone connectivity with audio streaming, operated from a 7.0-inch touchscreen that accepts swipe and pinch control.
Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which allows you display apps from compatible smartphones on the touchscreen.
Multi-angle reversing camera and satellite navigation.
Height and reach adjustment for the steering wheel, which carries buttons for operating the cruise control, audio and Bluetooth.
A multi-information display, which presents distance, speed, fuel consumption and outside temperature data, and offers two user-programmable speed alarms.
Brake hold and hill-start assist functions integrated with the electric park brake. Remote keyless entry, and power windows that can be opened from the key fob.
A tyre deflation warning system, indicator lights in the side mirrors, LED daytime running lights, and LED taillights.
Aluminium alloy wheels, which are usually lighter and better looking than steel wheels, and a space-saver spare wheel.
Six airbags: two directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; and a curtain airbag on each side to protect the heads of front and rear occupants.
Electronic stability control, which can help the driver to control a skidding car. All new cars must have this feature.
Every Honda HR-V carries a five-year warranty, with no limit on the distance travelled.