2020 Honda Jazz review

2020 Mazda 2 review
The Mazda 2 looks good, feels nice inside, and is more fun to drive than most city cars. Both the hatch and the sedan are very easy on fuel, and auto braking is standard.
2020 Fiat 500, Abarth 595 review
The Fiat 500/Abarth 595 is all about style, with cute-as-can-be looks and a cool and trendy interior. It’s all wrapped around a little engine but it is great fun to drive.
2017-2019 Toyota Yaris review
The diminutive Toyota Yaris hatch is light and easy to drive in an urban environment, and has an enviable reputation for reliability. Auto braking is available.
