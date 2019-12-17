2020 Honda Jazz review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Jazz, the VTi, comes with cloth-covered seats, manually controlled air-conditioning, satellite navigation, conventional halogen headlamps, and steel wheels with plastic trim. A manual gearbox is standard, or you can pay more for an auto.



Spend more for a Jazz VTi-S and auto transmission is standard. You also get a leather-trimmed steering wheel and satellite navigation. The external mirrors can be power-folded out of harm’s way, and the headlights use long-lived LEDs for low beam. Exterior aesthetics are enhanced with side skirts, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, and foglights. Wheels are made from nicer looking aluminium alloy, dispensing with the plastic trim caps. The wheels also grow an inch in diameter to 16 inches, with the tyre sidewalls shrinking slightly to compensate – again mainly to provide a sportier look.



The most expensive Jazz, the VTi-L, has part-leather seats, with seat heaters in the front. Climate control air-conditioning maintains a set temperature. A smart key allows you to unlock the car while the key remains secure in your pocket or bag. Headlamps use very bright LEDs for both low and high beam, and there are LED daytime running lights. Paddle-shifters on the steering wheel give you some manual control of the CVT auto. You also get rear parking sensors – which help you judge how close you are to an obstacle behind.