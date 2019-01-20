Kia Cerato GT sedan - long term review

There’s a lot to like about Kia’s Cerato GT, picking up where the characterful ProCeed GT took off. However unlike its frequently forgotten three-door predecessor, the Cerato GT boasts broader appeal thanks to its more conventional and palatable sedan body layout and the availability of an automatic transmission.

It still gains all the goodies such as the exclusive multi-link suspension out back, upgraded suspension components, bigger sporty brakes, Michelin tyres and that same characterful 1.6lt turbo offering unmatched 150kW within its class.

Those are solid on-paper credentials, particularly if you're fond of the occasional spirited drive. Is it the perfect daily driver for enthusiasts? The WhichCar team are definitely keen drivers, so maybe a few months with the Cerato GT will be a good thing, no?

READ MORE: Thinking of buying a Cerato? Here's everything you need to know

After picking it up, initial impressions are promising thanks to its punchy powerplant offering an addictive torque delivery and a surprisingly unstressed overtaking ability on the road. That seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, which we reckon most buyers would be gravitating to, is also a sweet unit.

But beyond the mechanicals, the GT's cabin is positively overflowing with gear. The abundance of dark leather sets a good tone as you enter the cabin and settle into the power-adjusted driver’s seat (which is also heated AND cooled), there's dual-zone climate control, an eight-speaker JBL sound system and a big 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. A good start then - let's see how it goes!

Update 1 - Christmas duty

There are few better times during the year to put a long-termer to the test than the Christmas break. For one, the WhichCar office winds down and even the workaholic journos are forced to go home and take time off. That means no workday commute - every drive, then, isn't going to be a routine one.

Secondly, the roads are quiet. There's no school traffic, no commuters, tradies are taking holidays and once all the holidaymakers and their Jaycos have hit the highway, city streets are blissfully depopulated. Driving around town turns from being a soul-sucking exercise, to giving almost zen-like solitude. Thus, it's perfect for focusing on the car.

Now there might be plenty of black pleather to imply an air of opulence to the Cerato GT's cabin, but there are more hard plastics in the interior than most of its Japanese rivals. However fit and finish is more than agreeable. Given the tech and comfort you find inside combined with its cache of go-fast bits and prodigious power, the Cerato GT might have you thinking its MSRP would be closer to $40,000, not its actual list price of $32,990.

It’s an attractive value-filled proposition for a sleek and mature-looking compact sedan, and I grew quite close with ‘BAE-392’, over the holiday break.

In those two work-free weeks, Christmas ‘BAE’ (apologies for resurrecting such antiquated slang) did everything from navigating its way around inner-city Melbourne, to ferrying family and friends on road trips out of town to the beach.

It displayed an impressive breadth of talent with accurate and pleasantly communicative (if anything, a little light) steering, a distinctive engine and gearbox combo, and four-door practicality backed up by a simply massive 502lt boot! Carting a sleighs-worth of presents to Christmas lunch is well within BAE's capability.

It was a graceful reminder as to how sublime to live with, a well-equipped sedan can be - a bigger car feels almost wasteful by comparison. However, there is an elephant in the room. The biggest shock we uncovered is, well… its shocks.

READ MORE: GT showdown - Kia Cerato GT faces off against the Mazda3 G25 GT

The GT, like all Kias sold here, benefits from a locally-tuned suspension, but it's wildly over-damped for everyday around-town driving duties. Both bump and rebound damping is unforgivingly firm over imperfections in which other rivals would glide over.

It’s not unliveable in most cases, but those with a low-tolerance for rough-riding suspension may want to steer clear.

Does that firmness justify itself once you leave town and point the nose toward some twisties? You’ll have to find out in the next update, as Christmas BAE gets drafted into duty when my racecar decided it didn't want to get out of bed for a trip to the mountains.