2020 Kia Cerato review

Spending as little as possible on a Cerato will get you a Cerato S manual, which has cloth seat trim, halogen daytime running lights, manual air-conditioning and 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.



The manual gearbox is standard, with the automatic transmission a $1500 option. A Safety Pack is also available that adds autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and power-folding door mirrors,



The Cerato Sport also comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, cloth seats with sportier-looking trim, premium steering wheel, softer-touch door trims, satellite navigation, and better looking 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels. Tyres are lower in profile and slightly wider, for a bit more cornering grip and precision.





The automatic transmission is also a $1500 option, and you can also add a Safety Pack that brings the features that come with the Cerato S Safety Pack, with the auto version also gaining adaptive cruise control.



Spend more again on the Cerato Sport+ and you get the automatic transmission and safety pack as standard, along with a more advanced autonomous emergency braking system that also detects pedestrians and cyclists.



The Sport+ also gains dual-zone climate control air-conditioning, rear-air vents, automatic folding door mirrors, longer-lasting LED daytime running lights and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.





The leather-appointed seats are heated at the front, with powered settings for the driver including lumbar support. The centre console has a sliding armrest.



There are two optional safety packages available for Cerato S, Sport and Sport +.



Safety Pack 1 adds adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian/cyclist detection braking (that are standard in Sport+), rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring to S and Sport for about $1000.



Safety Pack 2 brings blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert to the Sport+ for an additional $500.



The range-topping Cerato GT, comes with both safety packs as standard, as well as the better 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It also features more advanced multi-link rear suspension for superior handling, aided by bigger 18-inch wheels with wider and lower profile tyres that provide more grip.





The GT’s leather seats are sportier too, with improved side bolstering, and have two additional seat settings for the driver and memory for two different driving positions. The seats are also ventilated as well as heated.



The steering wheel is also sportier, with a flat bottom and perforated leather, the pedals have metal finish, and there’s a wireless phone charging pad.



The Cerato GT also has an eight-speaker JBL premium audio system.