2018-2020 Kia Optima review

The sixth-generation BMW 3 Series is an athletic and balanced luxury car with special appeal for keen drivers.
The Kia Optima is a handsome and very well-equipped four-door family sedan, with sure handling and the option of a powerful turbocharged engine. A sophisticated cabin looks after rear passengers particularly well. Autonomous emergency braking is standard.
The GT might cost more to insure because it has a turbocharged engine. However, these are increasingly common and no longer restricted to high-performance cars.
The GT’s bigger wheels and shallower tyres also bring a rougher ride, especially at slow speed, that some people may find uncomfortable (there is less cushioning air between the wheel and the road). The GT’s ride feels quite good on a country road at highway speeds. Around town it’s not as plush the Si or many alternatives.
The Optima Si comes in Clear White as standard. Premium colours cost extra, and include Silky Silver, Platinum Graphite, Gravity Blue and Temptation Red. The GT is also offered in two exclusive colours: Snow White Pearl and Aurora Black.
This fourth generation Optima arrived at the end of 2015. About October 2016 Kia replaced the GT’s HID headlights with LED units, and introduced sports front seats with pleated ‘tubular’ leather. The Si was not changed.
The Optima received a minor facelift in June 2018 that included a tweaked front end and the introduction of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto to the infotainment system.
Sadly, Kia Australia stopped importing the Optima during the 2020 model year. While it's a very good car, it never quite resonated with the Aussie public like the Cerato, with its recent low sales also reflecting the general slump in medium car sales as people move to SUVs.
