2018-2020 Kia Optima review

Which engine uses least fuel, and why wouldn't I choose it? Expand Section

Two petrol engines are available in the Optima: a 2.4-litre four-cylinder drives the Si, and a more powerful, turbocharged, 2.0 litre four-cylinder drives the GT.



The 2.4 litre is marginally the more fuel-efficient, using 8.3 litres/100km on the official test (city and country combined).



The main reason you would not choose it is that you want more fun from your Optima and you are prepared to pay for it. The turbocharged 2.0-litre has significantly more power, accelerates harder and is far more entertaining to drive. And it’s nearly as frugal. But you can get it only in the better equipped Optima GT.



You might also find that in highway use, the non-turbo, direct-injected, 2.4-litre feels lethargic in its response to the accelerator, as though it has been tuned to save fuel but with less consideration for the driving experience. Around town it supplies plenty of go – in fact it feels just as good there as the 2.0 turbo.



Real-world fuel-consumption for the GT varies a great deal with how it is used. Wheels magazine reviewer James Whitbourn averaged 13.2 litres/100km over 3500km in a GT he used mainly for city driving. But he said he was surprised to find consumption falling to 6.0 litres/100km on trips into the countryside.



The Optima GT averaged 11.0 litres/100km in comparison testing for the September 2016 edition of Wheels – slightly less than an accompanying Ford Mondeo and Holden Commodore SV6, but more than a petrol Mazda6 GT (9.6) and much more than a petrol Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Superb (about 8.0).



Every Optima drives through a six-speed automatic gearbox.