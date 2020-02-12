2020 Kia Picanto review

Full instrumentation – a speedometer, tachometer (which tells you how fast the engine is spinning), petrol gauge, and trip computer.
A sound system with an AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity for phone and audio streaming, Aux and iPod compatible USB inputs, and four speakers.
A 7.0-inch touchscreen for controlling cabin functions, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can plug in a compatible smartphone, display apps (including mapping) on the touchscreen, and control them from there.
A USB port for charging mobile devices, and a 12-volt power outlet.
Cruise control, and buttons on the steering wheel from which you can operate the cruise, the audio system, and your phone.
Height adjustment for the steering wheel, driver’s seat and driver’s seatbelt. A driver's footrest. Fabric-covered seats with height-adjustable headrests on all seating positions.
Air-conditioning. Power-opening windows on all four doors (with driver's auto up-down), and power-adjusting exterior mirrors.
A reversing camera and rear parking sensors (which indicate how close your bumper is to obstacles).
Headlights that switch on automatically when it’s dark.
Steel wheels with plastic trim, and a space-saver spare wheel.
Hill-start assistance, which helps you take off from rest on uphill slopes by controlling the brakes automatically.
Autonomous emergency braking, which works at city and highway speeds. (On Picantos built after June 2017.)
Six airbags. Electronic stability control, which helps you control the car if it skids. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Picanto safety features, please open the Safety section below).
The Picanto is offered with a seven-year, unlimited distance warranty, and fixed-price servicing for that period.