2020 Kia Picanto review

What about safety in a Kia Picanto? Expand Section

The Picanto comes with stability control, six airbags, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, auto-on headlights, daytime running lights, and seatbelt reminders on all seats. Picantos built from June 2017 also have autonomous emergency braking.



That is a very comprehensive safety package for a car this size.



The Picanto also has disc brakes on all four wheels (some city cars have inferior, but cheaper, drum brakes at the rear).



The six airbags are in the usual places: two directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one outside each front seat to protect at chest level from side impacts; and curtain airbags extending down each side of the car at head level to protect front and rear passengers from side impacts.



The Picanto’s auto braking relies on a radar-type sensor and is effective at city and highway speeds. The sensor scans the road ahead for other cars that have slowed suddenly or stopped. If the AEB system concludes a collision is likely, it will first warn you. If you ignore the warning, from speeds up to 160km/h it will automatically brake at part-pressure. At speeds under 80km/h it can follow the partial braking with an automated emergency stop, using maximum brake pressure.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the new Picanto at four stars, of a possible five, in September 2017. Its report praised the provision of auto braking. But it criticised (as Marginal, one step better than Poor) head and chest protection for rear passengers in a frontal crash, and chest protection for the driver in a frontal offset crash. Outcomes for the driver in frontal, side-impact and pole crashes were assessed as Acceptable or Good (the top two steps on the four-step scale). ANCAP also criticised protection for pedestrians.