2020 Nissan X-Trail review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly X-Trail is the ST 2WD manual, which has cloth-covered seating for five people, a 5.0-inch touchscreen, and 17-inch wheels. It drives only the front wheels, with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, through a manual gearbox, and it has the other features you get in any X-Trail.



You can spend a bit more for an X-Trail ST 2WD auto, which gets you the 2.5-litre engine and CVT auto transmission. And for a bit more again you can have an ST 4WD auto, which adds all-wheel drive.



Spend some more on an X-Trail ST-L and you get satellite navigation and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. You also get Nissan’s Around View Monitor, which uses multiple cameras to create an overhead view of the vehicle for help with parking, and reverse parking sensors. There is dual-zone air-conditioning, which lets you and your front passenger set different temperatures. Front seats are heated and power-adjustable, and there is leather on all the seats and the steering wheel. Roof rails help you mount the optional roof racks.



The ST-L also gains three sensor-based safety systems, in addition to the auto braking that comes with an X-Trail ST: Blind-spot warning; Rear cross-traffic alert; and Moving object detection. (For more on X-Trail safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)



ST and ST-L 2WD auto models (only) can be ordered with seven seats.



Spending more on the TS brings the diesel engine with all-wheel drive, however you only get the same level of equipment as the five-seat ST.



The X-Trail N-Sport is a special edition version that's based on the five-seat 4x2 ST-L but has a bolder look through the addition of blackened exterior features such as the grille, roof rails, door mirror surrounds, bumpers, and wider-diameter 18-inch alloy wheels,



Cough up for an X-Trail Ti and you get a lot more luxury, and enhanced active safety.



The Ti comes with a sunroof, and has a power-opening tailgate that you can trigger with your foot (in case your hands are full). Headlights use very bright and long-lived LEDs, adjust their beams so that they shine into corners, and switch to low beam automatically to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers. Wipers operate automatically when it rains.



Complementing the heated front seats, which you also get with the ST-L, are heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. There is a better sound system from audio specialist Bose.



The wheel rim diameter grows to 19 inches, and tyres have a slightly lower profile – this is mainly a visual change. Intelligent cruise control can adjust your cruising speed automatically to maintain a safe distance from a slower vehicle ahead.



A Ti also adds to the sensor-based safety features of the ST-L a more sophisticated auto-braking system that can respond to pedestrians, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist.



The most expensive X-Trail is the TL comes with the diesel engine and the equipment that comes with an X-Trail Ti apart from lane departure prevention and adaptive cruise control.