2020 Nissan X-Trail review

Every X-Trail has stability control, six airbags, auto-on headlights, LED daytime running lights, a reversing camera, and autonomous emergency braking
(AEB). It is a rounded package that emphasises crash protection, visibility, crash avoidance, and safe reversing.
Reverse parking sensors, which are now commonplace, are only available in the upper-spec ST-L and TI versions.
There are
airbags
ahead of the driver and front passenger, to protect them in frontal crashes; one outside each front seat about chest level to protect in side-crashes; and a curtain airbag extending down each side at head level to protect those in the front and second seat rows from side crashes.
The head-protecting side-curtain airbags do not extend to the third row of seats on seven-seat models, however. And while the front and second-row seats have seat-belt reminders, third-row seats have none.
The AEB fitted to every X-Trail uses a radar-type sensor and operates at city and highway speeds – any speed over 5km/h, Nissan says. It works in concert with a Forward collision warning, which alerts you if it thinks you are too close to the vehicle in front. If you ignore the warning and the system concludes a crash is imminent, it can apply the brakes automatically, either avoiding the crash or reducing your impact speed.
The X-Trail ST-L adds a blind-spot warning, which alerts you to the presence of vehicles near your rear corners that might not show in your mirrors. It also has a rear cross-traffic alert, which helps you avoid bingles when reversing from parking spaces (by warning of vehicles crossing behind you). And it gives you another reversing aid, labelled Moving Object Detection: this sounds a warning if something behind you is moving, which could help you avoid backing into a person or animal.
The X-Trail Ti takes sensor-based safety a step or two further. Its auto braking augments the radar sensor with a camera, enabling it to distinguish pedestrians, and if necessary brake automatically for them, at speeds up to 60km/h. It also monitors lane markings, warning you if you are drifting out of your lane on the highway (perhaps from distraction or fatigue), and attempting to steer you back on track by applying the brakes gently on one side.
It also has adaptive cruise control that allows the X-Trail to automatically match the speed of a vehicle in front of you.
The diesel-powered X-Trail TL, shares the safety features of the Ti except that while it will warn of your lane-drift, it will not attempt to correct it.
The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the X-Trail at five stars for safety, its maximum score, in October 2014.