2020 Subaru Impreza review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Impreza, the 2.0i, comes with a 6.5-inch central screen and premium cloth seat trim.



Paying more for a 2.0i-L brings you a lot of extra kit, perhaps most importantly Subaru’s EyeSight active safety suite. EyeSight includes adaptive cruise control (which can accelerate and brake to match the speed of a car in front), auto emergency braking that works at city and highway speeds, and a lane departure warning. Lane-keeping assist (which recognises lines on both sides of the lane and helps steer the car between them) was added in September 2017. (For more on these systems and other Impreza safety features, please open the Safety section below.)



The 2.0i-L also has an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and two displays on the instrument panel, controllable from the steering wheel, that can show your EyeSight settings and other helpful stuff. You get leather on the steering wheel and gear lever, and dual-zone climate-control allows individual temperature adjustment for the driver and front passenger. And the exterior mirrors can be power-folded, to keep them out of harm’s way when you’re parked.



Spending more again for an Impreza 2.0-i Premium gets you a powered sunroof and satellite navigation – the latter including the ability to have turn-by-turn instructions shown on the instrument-panel display rather than just on the central screen. Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, reverse autonomous braking, rear cross-traffic alert and front-view parking monitor enhance safety.



The most expensive Impreza, the 2.0i-S, adds luxury, safety, and cornering verve. It has part-leather seat trim, with the power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings to make it easier to readjust your seat after someone else drives it.



Windscreen wipers operate automatically when it rains. Headlights use very bright and long-lived LEDs, switch on automatically when it’s dark, and swivel to shine into corners. Side-skirts and bare-metal control pedals present a sportier aesthetic. The parking monitor also has a side view that's great for helping to avoid small obstacles or scraping your wheels on the kerb.



And there are wider, grippier tyres on bigger, 18-inch wheels, and a torque-vectoring system that lets the car turn more keenly.