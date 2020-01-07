2020 Suzuki Jimny review

Climate control air-conditioning, and central locking (you can lock the doors by pressing a key-fob button).
A 7.0-inch multimedia screen with satellite navigation, reversing camera display, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring.
Audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, and AM/FM radio.
Autonomous emergency braking, hill descent control, lane departure warning, and cruise control.
Power-adjusted door windows and exterior mirrors.
LED headlights with high-beam assist, and front fog-lamps.
Roof rails that make it easier to mount luggage systems.
Fifteen-inch wheels made from aluminium alloy, which are lighter than wheels made of steel. A full-sized spare wheel and tyre.
Part-time four-wheel drive, with dual-range gearing (which allows you to drive comfortably at very low speeds off-road).
Electronic traction control, which helps prevent wheelspin on slippery roads and off-road.
Six airbags, and electronic stability control. (For the placement of airbags, and more on the Jimny’s safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
The Jimny comes with a five year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.