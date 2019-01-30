2020 Volkswagen Polo Review

What about safety in a Volkswagen Polo? Expand Section

Every Polo comes with automatic emergency braking, anti-lock brakes, stability control, six airbags, daytime running lights, and a reversing camera. Also included is a driver fatigue monitor that assesses your use of the steering wheel over long journeys, prompting you to take a break if it concludes you might be falling asleep.



Volkswagen calls its auto-braking system Front Assist with City Emergency Brake, and it operates at city and highway speeds. A radar-type sensor scans the roadway ahead for obstacles, and the system will warn you of an impending collision (typically if a car ahead has slowed suddenly). If you ignore the warning, at speeds under 30km/h it will initiate an emergency stop automatically. At higher speeds, it will warn you via the audio-visual dashboard alert and pulse the brakes, encouraging you to brake yourself. If you ignore the pulsing it will brake automatically – although not at maximum pressure.



There are airbags ahead of the driver and front passenger, and another outside each front occupant that protect at chest level from side crashes. Curtain airbags extend down each side of the car at head level, protecting front and rear occupants.



All but the 75TSI feature rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and auto headlamps that can come on when it gets dark.



For around $1400 you can add a Driver Assistance package to the Polo 85TSI Comfortline and Style and GTI, which brings you Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear manoeuvre braking, which stops your Polo automatically if you’re about to hit an object while parking.



You also get adaptive cruise control (which can reduce your set cruising speed to match slower cars ahead on the highway, resuming automatically when the way is clear), blind-spot monitor, rear-cross traffic alert and power-folding door mirrors.



Proactive occupant protection system is also included in the package – this clever technology uses sensors to detect if an accident is more likely to occur and prepares the Polo and its occupants for an impending collision by automatically tensioning the seat belts and closing any open windows.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the Polo at its maximum five stars for safety, in February 2018.