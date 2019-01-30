2020 Volkswagen Polo Review

The least costly Polo, the 75TSI Trendline, comes with cloth seat trim and rolls on 15-inch steel wheels, and has the less powerful version of the 1.0-litre turbo engines. The 75TSI manual has a five-speed gearbox.
Spend more for an 85TSI Comfortline and your seats are trimmed in higher quality ‘Comfort’ cloth upholstery, and the 15-inch wheels are made of aluminium alloy, which look better and don’t need plastic covers.
Other upgrades for the 85TSI include headlights that switch on automatically when it’s dark, the windscreen wipers operate themselves when it rains, and the rear-view mirror dims automatically to reduce glare from bright headlights behind you.
The interior gains an armrest between the front seats.
The 85TSI also has disc brakes on all four wheels, which are stronger and more responsive than the 75TSI’s disc-front and drum-rear brakes.
Upgrading to the 85TSI Style adds 16-inch alloy wheels, front sports comfort sears, front seat height and lumbar adjustment, dual-zone climate control air-conditioning, sporty interior trim, dark-red LED tail-lights, satellite navigation, Beats premium audio, and wireless phone charger.
The most expensive Polo the GTI has the more powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with dual-clutch auto, plus unique features over the 85TSI Style including 17-inch wheels, traditional Clark tartan seat trim, adaptive sports suspension, and keyless entry/start.
Option packages
For about $1400 you can add a Driver Assistance package to the Polo 85TSI and GTI versions, which brings you Park Assist with front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, rear-cross traffic alert, power-folding door mirrors, front and rear auto braking when parking, and a proactive occupant protection system that can anticipate a potential accident and take measures to mitigate injury.
The R-Line package ($1500) adds sporty touched to the 85TSI versions, including a redesigned black lower-front bumper and air intake, side sill extensions, revised rear bumper, high-gloss black rear spoiler, metallic grey 16-inch Sebring alloy wheels, sports suspension and front fog lights.