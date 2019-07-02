2020 Volkswagen Golf 7.5 review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least costly Golf, the 110TSI Trendline, has cloth-covered seats, manually controlled air-conditioning, 17-inch alloy wheels, the petrol engine, and the equipment in every Golf. The manual gearbox is standard, with the auto an extra-cost option.



The 110TSI Trendline wagon comes only with the automatic gearbox and adds roof rails and a luggage partition net.



Spend more again on a 110TSI Comfortline hatch or wagon and you get more appealing cloth trim on the seats, and various cosmetic touches inside that lift the feel of the cabin. There is satellite navigation, which responds to voice commands. Dual-zone climate control maintains independent ventilation temperatures for the driver and front passenger. Auto transmission is standard (and the only option).



Optional on all automatic Trendline all Comfortline Golfs is a $1500 Driver Assistance Package that brings several active driver aids including adaptive cruise control, which will slow you automatically to match the speed of a car ahead on the highway – resuming your preset speed when the way is clear. You also get lane-keeping assistance, a blind-spot monitor, and a rear cross-traffic alert, and park assist, that will automatically steer your Golf into a parking spot, among other features.



If you want more luxury, you can pay still more for a Golf 110TSI Highline hatch or wagon, which brings you Vienna leather trim in the cabin, comfort sports seats with improved hip bolstering, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and a memory for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors (which makes it easy to restore your adjustments after a companion has driven the car).



You can unlock your Golf Highline and drive away without removing its proximity key from your pocket or bag. Headlights use very bright and long-lasting LEDs, and there are front fog-lamps for extra light when needed. A powered glass sunroof can help you enjoy the car on fine days.



The Highline also includes the active safety features found in the Driver Assistance package including adaptive cruise control and park assist.



The Golf Alltrack wagon brings the more powerful 132TSI engine and ‘4Motion’ all-wheel drive. It comes with features found in the Comfortline plus front fog-lights, LED ambient interior lighting, and power-folding exterior mirrors. You can also add the Driver Assistance Package to the Alltrack for about $1200.



The Alltrack Premium comes with Driver Assistance package and the luxury items found in the Highline including Vienna leather trim, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and exterior mirrors with memory function. It also has LED headlights.



The Golf GTI comes with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine, seven-speed DSG auto and Driver Assiatance Package as standard, and most of the features found in the Comfortline spec. Extras include iconic Clarke tartan sport cloth seats, GTI body styling, 18-inch alloy wheels, and performance features including front and rear ventilated disc brakes, adaptive chassis control, and gearshift paddles.



The Golf R hatch and wagon bring more power and luxury over the GTI hatchback with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine, and the same interior trim and comfort levels as the Golf Highline. You also gain a 9.2-inch infotainment system and digital gauge cluster, LED headlights that point into corners, automatic high-beams, R body styling, 19-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, metallic or pearl paint as standard.



Option packages



As well as the Driver Assistance package there are several ways to add more features to your Golf.



These include the Sound and Vision Package for the Comfortline, Highline and Alltrack Golfs ($2300) which expands the central touchscreen to 9.2 inches (with control by gesture available), and supplies a more powerful sound system with bass-boosting sub-woofer. It replaces the conventional dashboard gauges with a digital display, which permits you to emphasise the information you need most, and customise its presentation.



An R-Line Package, available only to Golf Highline customers for about $2500, and brings fancier 18-inch wheels, firmer suspension, progressive speed-sensitive steering, tinted windows, and sportier aesthetics inside and out.



For about $2500 you can add Sport Luxury Package to the Alltrack Premium that adds 18-inch alloy wheels, steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles, panoramic electric glass sunroof and tinted windows.



The Golf GTI Sound and Style package costs about $2300 and brings 19-inch alloy wheels, 9.2-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and the premium sound system.



There is also a Luxury Package for the GTI that for about $3900 adds Vienna leather appointed upholstery, heated front seats, power-operated drivers seat and exterior mirrors each with memory function, and panoramic sunroof.



The Golf R has most of the above features as standard, though you can add the premium sound system ($1000) and/or panoramic sunroof ($1900) separately.