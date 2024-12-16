2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: BYD SEALION 6

Let’s start with the good stuff. After establishing a beachhead with the popular Atto 3 small SUV and then consolidating its market share with a host of other electric models, the Sealion 6 mid-size SUV is BYD’s first proper shot at nabbing some serious sales volume in Australia. As a rival for the Toyota RAV4, it’s playing in one of Australia’s most popular segments, and in a brochure or on the showroom floor, it presents beautifully.

The exterior design is generically handsome, the cabin offers an impressive amount of room and high levels of standard equipment, and the technology offering is also suitably high-tech thanks to the inclusion of BYD’s large 15.6-inch touchscreen which can rotate through 180 degrees.

Then there’s the price. At $48,990 before on-road costs for the entry-level Dynamic or $52,990 for the all-wheel-drive Premium version we’re testing here, the Sealion 6 delivers a lot of SUV for the money.

The BYD’s value equation only gets sweeter when you consider what’s under the bonnet. In combining a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with twin electric motors and a relatively large 18.3kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, the Sealion 6 is BYD’s first plug-in hybrid. Power and performance are healthy thanks to combined outputs of 238kW and 550Nm (the cheaper non-turbo Dynamic makes do with 160kW/300Nm) but it’s the claimed driving range of 1092km from a full battery/tank that really appeals.