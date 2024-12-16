2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: TESLA MODEL 3 LONG RANGE

This is the dual-motor Long Range Model 3, of course, and there’s no denying that its claimed range of 629km is impressive, and that this is still a lot of car for $64,900 – one that can hit 100km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Tesla-friendly judges pointed out that the new rear screen, which allows your kids to watch YouTube and thus ignore all your swearing from the driver’s seat as you try to get it into gear, is a very impressive change indeed.

Most judges mentioned just how spartan and ordinary the Model 3’s interior still feels and how illogical it is that people have come to see being given very little as a ‘premium’ experience.

10

Other quibbles include removing the speedometer from in front of the driver’s eyes and pinning it to the top of a giant screen offset to your left, removing the indicator stalk and replacing it with two buttons on the steering wheel, and removing the gearshift to make it another function on the already overloaded central screen.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Specifications