2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: TOYOTA CAMRY ASCENT SPORT

No potential rival goes close to matching the Camry’s long-acknowledged low operating costs, reliability, and practicality.
With the coming of the latest generation, the list of virtues grows to include true refinement, spacious comfort and, now it’s hybrid-only, extremely thrifty fuel economy plus, most surprisingly, driving pleasure.
Today’s ninth-generation XV80 Camry is a worthy evolution of the previous XV70 model – the first based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform (RAV4 and Kluger), and the Camry that lifted the dynamics and refinement above the mediocre XV50 that ran until 2018.
The new Camry is the latest evidence of a quarter of a century spent perfecting hybrid technology, and it shows. Driving it is to experience a wonderful powertrain, whose low-end EV-like performance gets you effortlessly around town. Quick and smooth, the experience feels more creamy and contemporary than ever. On the highway, more throttle is required to overtake but it’s so effortless that the erstwhile V6 is never missed. All this while delivery outstanding – think circa 4.0L/100km or less – economy, though admittedly the 2.5-litre DOHC four does need 95RON premium fuel. There’s no talk of a plug-in hybrid.
In as-tested Ascent Sport guise, and despite its conservative, evolutionary styling (the front doors and roof are carried over from the previous model), this is the sportiest Camry we’ve ever driven, as well as being the most comfortable. Subtle suspension and steering modifications (the power steering is now speed sensitive) and a reinforced structure mean this brilliant combination of qualities begins with quick, confidence-inspiring steering, relaxed yet stable and composed road manners, and surefooted braking via a short-travel pedal feel that is easy to modulate. Responsive handling, with just a touch of understeer, provides the Camry with the ability to be punted quickly and effortlessly on challenging roads. Yes, it’s true – here’s a Camry that is fun (perhaps pleasurable is more accurate) to drive.
The three-tiered model line-up (the SX has been dropped) includes Ascent and Ascent Sport, clustered closely together on price and equipment. The top-of-the-range SL jumps both in price and equipment. The Camry Ascent, starting from $39,990 plus on-road costs, includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and running lights, a urethane steering wheel, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, six-speaker audio, and 7.0-inch driver’s display plus 360-degree cameras.
Our $42,990 Ascent Sport gains high-grade LED headlights and LED fog lights, a powered driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, leather-wrapped wheel, and a wireless phone charger. The monitor steps up to a 12.3-inch display and all systems are equipped with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, AM/FM/DAB+ radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.
The flagship Camry SL kicks off from $53,990 and gets a much longer list of standard features including 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather seat trim (we prefer the cloth), a power-adjustable passenger seat, powered steering column and driver’s memory function, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, digital rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, a head-up instrument display, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.
The spacious cabin allows a tall passenger to sit behind an equally tall driver, while the front seats deliver plenty of lateral support, a further encouragement to driving this Camry hard. Sensibly, there are plenty of buttons for the important controls and the 7.0-inch digital instrument display is terrific, with legibility much improved over the previous model. The boot is vast and supplemented by 60/40 split folding seats. A rear parking camera is standard.
All Camrys come with a standard suite of driver-assistance features that includes automated emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and automatic high-beam headlamps, active cruise control, and a feature that helps the driver prepare for curves by gently applying the brakes.
Toyota Camry Ascent Sport Specifications
|Price
|$42,990
|Engine
|2487cc 4cyl, dohc, 16v, hybrid
|Power
|170kW (combined)
|Torque
|221Nm @ 3600-5200rpm
|Transmission
|CVT
|Weight
|1565kg
|L/W/H/WB
|4920/1840/1445/2825mm
|Tyre
|Yokohama BluEarth GT 215/55R17 (f/r)
|Safety
|Five stars
