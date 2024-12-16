2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: TOYOTA CAMRY ASCENT SPORT

No potential rival goes close to matching the Camry’s long-acknowledged low operating costs, reliability, and practicality.

With the coming of the latest generation, the list of virtues grows to include true refinement, spacious comfort and, now it’s hybrid-only, extremely thrifty fuel economy plus, most surprisingly, driving pleasure.

Today’s ninth-generation XV80 Camry is a worthy evolution of the previous XV70 model – the first based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform (RAV4 and Kluger), and the Camry that lifted the dynamics and refinement above the mediocre XV50 that ran until 2018.

The new Camry is the latest evidence of a quarter of a century spent perfecting hybrid technology, and it shows. Driving it is to experience a wonderful powertrain, whose low-end EV-like performance gets you effortlessly around town. Quick and smooth, the experience feels more creamy and contemporary than ever. On the highway, more throttle is required to overtake but it’s so effortless that the erstwhile V6 is never missed. All this while delivery outstanding – think circa 4.0L/100km or less – economy, though admittedly the 2.5-litre DOHC four does need 95RON premium fuel. There’s no talk of a plug-in hybrid.

In as-tested Ascent Sport guise, and despite its conservative, evolutionary styling (the front doors and roof are carried over from the previous model), this is the sportiest Camry we’ve ever driven, as well as being the most comfortable. Subtle suspension and steering modifications (the power steering is now speed sensitive) and a reinforced structure mean this brilliant combination of qualities begins with quick, confidence-inspiring steering, relaxed yet stable and composed road manners, and surefooted braking via a short-travel pedal feel that is easy to modulate. Responsive handling, with just a touch of understeer, provides the Camry with the ability to be punted quickly and effortlessly on challenging roads. Yes, it’s true – here’s a Camry that is fun (perhaps pleasurable is more accurate) to drive.