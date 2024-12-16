2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: VOLVO EX30 ULTRA

It’s also its cheapest EV yet thanks to a price that starts just below $60K. At just 4233mm long, it’s also the smallest car Volvo has made in ages.
Despite those diminutive dimensions, however (height is just 1550mm and it rolls on a 2650mm wheelbase, making it more of a jumped-up hatch than small SUV), the EX30 makes a huge impression in the metal.
With a foursquare stance, taut, squared-off proportions and lovely detailing like its Thor-hammer headlights and black roof, the EX30 has plenty of visual chutzpah. The strong focus on style continues inside where the EX30 trails only the Mini Countryman in this year’s COTY field for sheer visual interest in its cabin. The front seats are trimmed in a textured grey cloth and are superbly comfortable, a large centre tablet dominates the minimalist dash, and there are lovely details like the floating armrests, blade-like air vents and textured inserts in the doors.
Because Volvo hasn’t fitted door speakers – sound is instead delivered by a high-tech Harman Kardon soundbar integrated into the top section of the dash – the flocked door pockets are positively cavernous.
Happily, the build quality feels impressively premium and it’s clear the EX30 is basking in the reflected glory of its more expensive Swedish siblings.
Boot space is also on the tight side at 318 litres, although there is a useful ‘will it fit’ graphic etched on the inside of the tailgate that shows the boots dimensions and various items that will fit.
The EX30’s ride and handling also scored mixed reviews. Our test car is the mid-spec Extended Range Ultra which packs a 69kWh battery good for 462km of WLTP range and a single electric motor with 200kW/343Nm, and there were no complaints about the level of performance on offer. The handling is fluid at speed but the ride on large 20-inch wheels came in for some criticism.
Volvo EX30 Ultra Specifications
|Price/as tested
|$66,290/$66,290
|Drive
|1 x electric motor, 69kWh lithium-ion battery
|Power
|200kW
|Torque
|343Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed reduction gear
|Weight
|1810kg
|L/W/H/WB
|4233/1838/1550/2650mm
|Tyre
|Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance 245/40R20 (f/r)
|Safety
|Untested
