In MOTOR’s September 2019 issue, Editor Dylan Campbell and Senior Photographer Ellen Dewar travelled to Tokyo with a Nissan R35 GT-R in search of the infamous Mid Night Club, an officially disbanded group of underground street racers.
During their travels through Japan’s capital, our correspondents met with Smokey Nagata, owner of tuning house Top Secret, discovered that remnants of the Mid Night Club remain, and even copped a parking ticket.
The full feature is due to hit MOTOR’s section of the WhichCar website soon, but you can read it now if you’ve got a copy of the September issue (or if you can still find one in stores).
Have a flick through the galley at the top of this page
