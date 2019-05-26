If we’re all being honest, working from home isn’t the worst thing in the world. But here at MOTOR there’s one thing that’s got us a little miffed. Pretty much every car launch for the foreseeable future is cancelled.

This author (hi, that’s me) was to be driving Ford’s newest hot hatches, the Fiesta and Focus ST just after the time of writing. MOTOR Staff Journo L. Cordony was supposed to be headed to Phillip Island for a romp in a new AMG, and you were supposed to then get reviews from us based on these events.

But one we’ve all been waiting for was the launch of the Porsche 992 911 Turbo S, which was set for a US launch around… well around when this whole COVID thing really kicked off.

Deputy Ed. Scott Newman was meant to be off driving the newest Big Bad Porker at Laguna Seca (Scott has been robbed harder than Shannon Noll ever was) in the name of science, but that’s not been the case in reality.

Fortunately for you (and us, really), Porsche conducted the event photography in advance, which it would normally have supplied to us on a little USB – which would now be horrendous social distancing practice.

Unfortunately it will now be a little while longer until one of MOTOR’s full-time staffers – probably still Newman, if no one wants a fight to the death – ends up in the hot seat of the hot 911.

Instead, if you want to see plenty of detail of the new 992 Turbo S, the gallery at the top of this page will sate your desire.