2020 Gran Turismo Championship to open in Sydney next month

Fifty of the fastest Gran Turismo players in the world are set to descend upon Sydney’s Luna Park next month for the first round of the 2020 Gran Turismo Championship, one of the biggest e-motorsport competitions in the world and one that has the official blessing of the FIA, the world’s motorsport governing body.

Those virtual racers will compete in two different series’: the Manufacturer Series that groups competitors into 12 teams of three drivers, each representing a single manufacturer; and the Nations Cup which features 24 drivers each battling for personal – and national – glory.

Curious about whether virtual racing can offer the same tension and drama of real-life motorsport? The good news is checking out the Gran Turismo Championship’s opening round on February 15 and 16 is free, with tickets for the Sydney race weekend on offer for precisely zero dollars right here.

Get ‘em while they last.

Now entering its third season of global competition, the Gran Turismo Championship will see three Aussies strap themselves into the Playstation 4 powered racing simulators at Luna Park: Cody Nikola Latkovski, Adam Wilk and former GT Academy winner Matt Simmons. Can’t make it to Luna Park in person? The event will also be livestreamed via Youtube and Facebook.