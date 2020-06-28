The much-anticipated 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is about to be available to Aussie buyers, with Audi Australia having confirmed pricing for it and its stylish Audi RS7 Sportback sibling.

Both of the 441kW twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8-powered beasts will be available in Australia on July 24, with the RS6 super wagon’s pricing set to start at $216,000.

As covered in our first look at the Audi RS6, its performance figures are startling. 100km/h arrives in just in 3.6 seconds, and 200km/h in 12. A Dynamics package, optional, raises top speed from 280km/h to 305km/h and adds ceramic brakes.

This is also available on the RS7 Sportback, prices starting from $224,000, which also shares new colour options with the RS6, as well as a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system, a braking system consisting of 10-piston (!) calipers on 420mm front discs, with 370mm discs at the rear. Those front discs are upped to 440mm with the Dynamics pack.

Audi also says the RS7 matches the RS6 for its performance benchmarks, despite different weights and aerodynamics.

Audi Australia’s managing director Paul Sansom emphasises the RS6’s well-loved ‘all-round ability’ ahead of the model’s launch.

“The idea of a high-performance sports car that is also refined and versatile enough for everyday driving is one that Audi has excelled in over the last 25 years,” says Sansom.

“The new Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback are every driving enthusiast’s dream because they offer such all-round ability. But most impressive of all is the way these cars can generate excitement: in the way they look, the way they sound and of course, the way they drive.”

Audi Australia says it will be taking orders for the RS6 and RS7 via its new online ordering platform at audi.com.au.