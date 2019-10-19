’s unleashed its new-look, revealing the mid-size SUV with a tweaked face, restyled interior and revamped engine line-up including a 294kW straight six.

You’ll have to look closely to spot changes to the exterior compared to the previous one, however, since many hide within its unchanged silhouette. For instance, there’s a wider power dome on the new bonnet that’s claimed to reduce shut lines, meanwhile new lights feature at the front and rear.

The full-LED headlights now boast what Jaguar calls Pixel LED technology as an option, claiming they increase resolution and brightness, as well as adaptive capability. The rear “slim line” lights now feature a new ‘double-chicane’ design and match a redesigned rear bumper.

You’ll find a more thorough rework inside the cabin since a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen has replaced the old 8.0-inch item. It comes loaded with a new infotainment program Jaguar calls Pivi Pro, which we assume replaces the InControl Touch Pro program, while the driver’s tacho cluster is also now completely digital.

The other big news inside concerns the gear selector that has switched from the controversial rotary dial to a new stubby lever finished with ‘cricket ball’ stitching. And if you’re expecting an apocalypse, Jaguar’s also fitted the car with PM2.5 filtration system activated with a ‘Purify’ button.

Perhaps the most significant change for the new F-Pace exists underneath the bonnet where it’s welcomed two new inline six-cylinder engines, with both diesel and petrol options relying on mild-hybrid technology that recharges a 48-volt lithium ion battery to improve coasting abilities.

But it’s the petrol six that ups the stakes with an electric supercharger that pairs with the twin-scroll turbocharger to supply boost to the 3.0-litre unit to produce 294kW and 550Nm. From a standing start the F-Pace P400, as the petrol twin-charged six will be known, will hit 100km/h in 5.4 seconds. Both engines are mated with an eight-speed transmission.

The range is rounded out with a petrol four-cylinder (P250) and begins at $74,990 before on road costs and options. But if you want to get into the new six-cylinder, the 221kW twin-turbo diesel $94,940 will start at $94,940 and the petrol six (P400) at $109,150.