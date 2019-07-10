Lexus’ halo coupe, the gorgeous LC coupe, will be updated for 2020 (or the 2021 model year as many markets will call it) with sharper handling, better ride quality, and a slightly lower unsprung weight.

This means the V8-powered Lexus LC500 (the predominant LC variant purchased in Australia) will cop a suspension update, which Lexus says both create “smoother, softer performance,” and “sharpen the coupe’s performance.”

The primary suspension changes outlines include aluminium lower control arms, which are joined by lighter wheels, and lighter, stronger coil springs. The total reduction of unsprung weight is roughly 10kg.

“Once the weight-savings had been made, the focus was on updating the suspension for a smoother, softer stroke to give the driver a stronger feel of the road,” Lexus’ European press statement says.

“The electronic front shock absorber controls were adjusted to give a longer stroke, and bound stopper rigidity was optimised to help create a smoother suspension stroke overall.

“Rear anti-roll bar rigidity was increased to improve front turn-in performance and provide more linear steering input, again helping make the driver feel more connected to the road.”

PCOTY 2018: LC500

The drivetrain of the LC500 will remain unchanged, with the 5.0-litre atmo V8 still making a respectable 351kW and 540Nm, though the hybrid V6 LC500h will have its 10-speed auto transmission updated with new shift timing to improve both everyday driving and acceleration out of corners.

MOTOR has contacted Lexus Australia to confirm local details of the LC update and, while the brand’s local arm is unable to reveal information at this point, a spokesperson reconfirmed the expected arrival of the LC Convertible in the second half of 2020.